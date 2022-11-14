DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Event for Positions in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counties

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host two in-person hiring events for positions in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties.

One event will interview for positions within DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services and Bureau for Family Assistance. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 429 Mid Atlantic Parkway, Martinsburg, WV 25404.

Hiring incentives of $1,500 will be offered to successful candidates with a commitment of a year of employment for Child Protective Services Worker Trainee, Child Protective Services Worker and Social Services Worker 3 (Youth Services).

The event will interview for the following positions:

Child Protective Services Workers perform social case work involving abuse, neglect and exploitation of children. The Child Protective Services Worker Trainee will serve in the training capacity for approximately one year observing the techniques of social casework.

The Social Service Worker 3 position works with youth services in foster care, emergency shelter care, and other assigned social service areas.

The Child Protective Services Case Aide position works directly with clients through department programs and activities. Child Protective Services Case Aides visit homes of clients to provide care and assistance while maintaining records of pertinent client information.

Family Support Specialists conduct case management through client interviews, evaluation and verification to best support clients as they form an outline of goals and a plan of action. Family Support Specialists refer clients to additional resources needed to reach personal goals and work alongside other programs.

The other event will interview for Bureau for Child Support Enforcement positions in Berkeley and Jefferson counties. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 433 Mid Atlantic Parkway, Martinsburg, WV 25404.

This event will interview for the following position:

Child Support Specialists manage child support enforcement cases in accordance with state and federal regulations. Child Support Specialists prepare summary reports of assigned cases to BCSE attorneys.

Interested applicants for either event may register for an interview time by emailing DHHRJobs@wv.gov or calling 304-590-7966.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit the DHHR’s website for a full list of open positions throughout the state, as it is updated weekly with new information and career opportunities.