Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Announces Attending and Scheduling Meetings at Marijuana Business Conference 2022

/EIN News/ --



Premier Risk Management Company Setting Up Robust Schedule of Meetings and Media Interviews to Showcase Expanded Product Offerings at MJBizCon 2022 in Las Vegas



Fresno, CA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, cannabis-specific compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today that the Company will be attending the Marijuana Business Conference 2022 in Las Vegas from November 16-18. OSS executives CEO Scott Solomon and Director of Operations Tim Tofaute will be setting up meetings with interested cannabis businesses as well as media to walk through the Company’s expanded product offerings.

Those encouraged to schedule a meeting include: cannabis operators and other businesses interested in discovering more, competitive options for banking; cannabis businesses that want more flexible Cash-In Transit (CIT) service options from a company that has the only zero-loss record in the industry; ancillary businesses that want to partner with a premier CIT service provider to provide a full-spectrum of cash and financial service options; and financial Institutions that are looking to add highly-qualified CIT service options for their clientele.

To schedule a meeting with an OSS executive, visit www.opsecsolutions.us/conferences .

“We look forward to expounding upon our full spectrum of service offerings including CIT, SmartSafes, ATMs, electronic and cashless service options, and more with the abundance of industry leaders at this year’s MJBizCon event,” said Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS. “The timing couldn’t be better, as Maryland recently passed adult use cannabis and OSS continues to expand its footprint across the East Coast.

“We are especially eager to meet with cannabis businesses and financial institutions servicing the emerging markets of Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, D.C., and Virginia. Notably, we also encourage attendees to meet with us seeking a second opinion on their existing compliance strategy.”

MJBizCon is produced by leading cannabis industry news publication Marijuana Business Daily. Last year, the conference had 1,000 exhibitors and over 250,000 square feet of exhibition space, with roughly 27,000 attendees from 50 different countries around the world. To register and purchase tickets for the event, visit their website here: www.mjbizconference.com .

OSS offers industry-leading security offerings, cannabis-specific financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks. Notably, OSS boasts a no-loss record to-date. To learn more about OSS visit www.opsecsolutions.us .

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was assembled in 2017 by a team of former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals to support the security and banking needs of the legal cannabis industry. OSS was started by professionals that have spent their previous careers battling against the harms done by the illicit narcotics trade -- but have now founded a security and risk management company for the legitimate, legal cannabis industry. OSS breaks down the real risks for an industry that has limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and government experience.