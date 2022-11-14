Staging Concepts and Trex Commercial Team Up to Showcase Concept-to-Completion Capabilities for Entertainment Venues at LDI2022

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, the Entertainment Capital of the World will welcome live events professionals from around the globe when they gather for the 2022 Live Design International Show (LDI2022). The latest audio, lighting, production and staging technologies will be on display Nov. 18-20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, including a joint exhibit by Staging Concepts, a national leader in engineering and producing modular, custom staging solutions, and Trex Commercial, a leading provider of architectural railing systems. The sister companies are teaming up for this year’s show to showcase their shared focus on engineering custom solutions for live events and entertainment venues of all types.



“Rather than a typical product-focused display, we hope to inspire LDI visitors by showcasing the unique, customized solutions we can create with them,” explained Jon Chase, vice president of engineering for Trex Commercial. “From in-house designers, engineers and structural analysts to 3-D scanning capabilities, custom fabrication, expert installation services and more, we offer the experience, equipment and expertise to bring any vision to life – all under one roof.”

Based in Minneapolis, Staging Concepts and Trex Commercial share a long history of collaborating to create innovative solutions for safety, access, comfort and aesthetics across commercial venues. Together, they have become “go-to” resources for specifiers in the ultra-high-end construction contract arena, as well as architects and designers across the hospitality, healthcare, education, worship and retail sectors, taking facilities and fan/audience experiences to the next level. Over the past 30 years, the two entities have contributed to some of the country’s most well-known and architecturally significant projects. From “The Shell” in San Diego to Madison Square Garden in New York City, one cannot go far without encountering their work. The combined teams also have created custom solutions for such events as the American Country Music Awards, the Sundance Film Festival, the NCAA Final Four Tournament and even presidential inaugurations.

The companies’ product offerings include staging platforms and risers, modular seating, architectural railing, glass windscreen systems, sunshades and canopies, and custom metal work – all fabricated and assembled in the USA. These robust and complementary portfolios, combined with industry-leading engineering and fabrication capabilities, make Trex Commercial and Staging Concepts uniquely equipped to deliver concept-to-completion support and unrivaled results.

“From ADA infill to VIP areas, we pride ourselves on providing inventive solutions to even the most complex challenges,” added Chase. “Wherever fans gather, artists inspire, and crowds go wild, our mission is to help venues optimize their spaces to deliver an elevated, memorable experience.”

Representatives from Trex Commercial and Staging Concepts will be at LDI in Booth #804. They are also available to conduct on-site evaluations and structural analyses of projects to help identify potential hurdles, suggest the most worthwhile investments and proactively address site concerns before a project begins. More information about these companies can be found at www.trexcommercial.com and www.stagingconcepts.com.

About Trex Commercial and Staging Concepts

Together, Trex Commercial and Staging Concepts make up Trex Commercial, Inc., a subsidiary of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX). Trex Commercial is a national leader in architectural railings for commercial applications. Staging Concepts is a leader in engineering and producing modular, custom portable staging solutions for all types of venues, including performing arts spaces and production companies, sports facilities, worship venues, convention centers, hospitality settings and special events. Since 1990, these Minneapolis-based companies have been committed to elevating the abilities of all people to safely access and enjoy amazing life experiences. To learn more, visit www.trexcommercial.com and www.stagingconcepts.com.

