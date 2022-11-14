Paybotic Announces Exhibiting and Taking Meetings at Marijuana Business Conference 2022

/EIN News/ -- Cannabis Industry Technology Provider Setting Up Robust Schedule of Meetings to Showcase Product Offerings at MJBizCon 2022 in Las Vegas



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paybotic (“Paybotic” or “the Company”), the premier resource for financial solutions designed for the cannabis industry, announced today that the Company will be attending the Marijuana Business Conference 2022 in Las Vegas from November 16-18. Paybotic executives will be setting up meetings with interested cannabis businesses and interested media to walk through the Company’s product offerings. For those interested in scheduling meetings with Paybotic at MJBizCon, please contact meetings@paybotic.com . Paybotic will be exhibiting at Booths #9017 and #2308.

“We are excited to connect with fellow industry professionals this year at the industry’s largest trade show to showcase our unique product offerings and share valuable ideas,” said Eveline Dang, Co-Founder and CEO of Paybotic. “We are a premiere payment solutions provider that truly excels in tailoring solutions specific to the cannabis industry, and we look forward to setting up meetings with merchants looking to improve their payment processing systems.”

Paybotic intends to schedule meetings with cannabis operators and interested media to discuss the industry’s needs for compliant financial services, and also recent legislative updates within the cannabis industry’s ever-changing regulatory landscape. Interested media may contact paybotic@cmwmedia.com to schedule interviews with Paybotic executives.

MJBizCon is produced by leading cannabis industry news publication Marijuana Business Daily. Last year, the conference had 1,000 Exhibitors and over 250,000 square feet of exhibition space, with roughly 27,000 attendees from 50 different countries around the world. To register and purchase tickets for the event, visit their website here: www.mjbizconference.com .

Founded in 2013, Paybotic is the preeminent financial solutions provider for the cannabis industry - processing billions of dollars in cannabis transactions annually through its full suite of cash logistics and payment solution services.

About Paybotic

Paybotic is a merchant-focused financial solutions company dedicated to servicing the cannabis industry. Founded in 2013, Paybotic is the preeminent financial solution provider for the cannabis industry offering a full-suite of financial solutions. Paybotic features ongoing compliance and security services to support a trusted network of partnerships for cannabis companies and their customers. Paybotic processes billions of dollars annually through its network of thousands merchants across all legal cannabis markets, offering zero downtime and has created a financial ecosystem for the emerging cannabis industry. To learn more, visit https://paybotic.com/ .