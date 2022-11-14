Lethal Slime plans to become a major influence in the Seattle Hip-Hop industry

A shot from one of the music videos

An emerging staple in the Hip-Hop industry

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lethal Slime was founded in 2020 by Michael Jansky in Tuscon, Arizona. Lethal Slime is a digital creation company, with a focus on music videos. The channel started off working with Tuscon rappers, such as Kenny Link and Rod Money. Hitting 100k views on the Justus Oldsport music video, 6021: Space Odyssey, was the first major achievement for Lethal Slime.

Working with high-profile names such as Billboardbilly and Bobbynice, the channel has built consistent repertoire in the underground hip-hop scene. It is known for posting extremely consistently and growing at a rapid pace.

The founder and current owner of Lethal Slime has current ties to the To The Bank label and is managed by Chapel Hill famous rapper, XXLJ. Now he currently resides in the Seattle area working with many clients. He is hoping and currently working on building a fanbase in the city. His favorite rappers to listen to are Billboardbilly, Bobbynicee, and Big Wanno.

"Funds" Billboardbilly