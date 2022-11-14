Submit Release
Investigation Into Fatal Shooting On I-95 In Howard County Continues

Maryland State Police News Release

(ELKRIDGE, MD) – As the investigation continues into a fatal shooting in Howard County on northbound  I-95 that claimed the life of a Pasadena man, police are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit.

On Sunday, January 30, 2022, Charles Harrison Marks, IV, 42, of Pasadena, Maryland was the victim of a fatal shooting in Elkridge.  Marks was the driver of a white cargo van (pictured below) traveling northbound on I-95 in the area of Route 100 at 3:40 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Police believe Marks was struck by a gunshot through an open driver’s side window. There were no other bullet holes observed on the exterior of the van. Police do not have a description of the suspects or the vehicle involved.

Maryland State Police homicide detectives continue the investigation and urge anyone with relevant information to call or text 410-929-0802.  All callers may remain confidential.

###

  

CONTACT:   Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

