Nov. 14 – Nov.14, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Schedule

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Nov. 14 – Nov. 18, 2022

Monday, Nov. 14

10 a.m. Participate in HLTH 2022 Conference

Location: The Venetian Las Vegas, NV

Tuesday, Nov. 15

All day Republican Governors Association Conference

Location: Orlando, FL

No public meetings

Wednesday, Nov. 16

All day Republican Governors Association Conference

Location: Orlando, FL

No public meetings

Thursday, Nov. 17

All day National Governors Association Conference

Location: Charleston, SC

No public meetings

Friday, Nov. 18

All day National Governors Association Conference

Location: Charleston, SC

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Nov. 14 – Nov. 18, 2022

Monday, Nov. 15

8 a.m. Visit South Valley Services

Location: West Jordan

10 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

2 p.m. Meet with Consul General of Japan

Location: Gold Room

2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Nov. 15

8:30 a.m. Attend breakfast with Utah women in tech

Location: Cottonwood Heights

10:30 a.m. Speak at Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater groundbreaking event

Location: dōTERRA Headquarters, 389 1300 W, Pleasant Grove

MEDIA ACCESS

1 p.m. Meet with Native American Legislative Liaison Committee

Location: Senate Building, Room 110

2:30 p.m. Meet with Sen. Todd Weiler

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Nov. 16

10 a.m. Visit CAPSA

Location: Logan

11:30 a.m. Visit English Language Center of Cache Valley

Location: 1544 N 200 W, Logan

1 p.m. Tour Gossner Foods

Location: 1051 N 1000 W, Logan

5 p.m. Attend appreciation dinner

Location: Capitol Rotunda

Thursday, Nov. 17

8 a.m. Attend Utah Association of Counties Annual Convention

Location: 1835 S Convention Center Dr, St. George

Friday, Nov. 18

10 a.m. Meet with Ambassador of Egypt

Location: Gold Room

10:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

