Nov. 14 – Nov.14, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Schedule
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Nov. 14 – Nov. 18, 2022
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Nov. 14
10 a.m. Participate in HLTH 2022 Conference
Location: The Venetian Las Vegas, NV
Tuesday, Nov. 15
All day Republican Governors Association Conference
Location: Orlando, FL
No public meetings
Wednesday, Nov. 16
All day Republican Governors Association Conference
Location: Orlando, FL
No public meetings
Thursday, Nov. 17
All day National Governors Association Conference
Location: Charleston, SC
No public meetings
Friday, Nov. 18
All day National Governors Association Conference
Location: Charleston, SC
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Nov. 14 – Nov. 18, 2022
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Nov. 15
8 a.m. Visit South Valley Services
Location: West Jordan
10 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
2 p.m. Meet with Consul General of Japan
Location: Gold Room
2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Nov. 15
8:30 a.m. Attend breakfast with Utah women in tech
Location: Cottonwood Heights
10:30 a.m. Speak at Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater groundbreaking event
Location: dōTERRA Headquarters, 389 1300 W, Pleasant Grove
MEDIA ACCESS
1 p.m. Meet with Native American Legislative Liaison Committee
Location: Senate Building, Room 110
2:30 p.m. Meet with Sen. Todd Weiler
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Nov. 16
10 a.m. Visit CAPSA
Location: Logan
11:30 a.m. Visit English Language Center of Cache Valley
Location: 1544 N 200 W, Logan
1 p.m. Tour Gossner Foods
Location: 1051 N 1000 W, Logan
5 p.m. Attend appreciation dinner
Location: Capitol Rotunda
Thursday, Nov. 17
8 a.m. Attend Utah Association of Counties Annual Convention
Location: 1835 S Convention Center Dr, St. George
Friday, Nov. 18
10 a.m. Meet with Ambassador of Egypt
Location: Gold Room
10:30 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
###