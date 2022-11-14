Real IT Solutions Has Been Chosen To Speak To West Michigan Small Business Owners For Small Business Tech Day

First Annual West Michigan SBTD

Matt Kahle, owner and founder of Real IT Solutions, has been chosen to be a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day December 15th.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Kahle, owner and founder of Real IT Solutions, an IT services company serving small business owners in Grand Rapids Michigan, has been chosen to be a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.

This FREE online event for West Michigan businesses will provide the latest trends and tactics top-performing companies use to stay productive, profitable, and protected utilizing technology.

Other speakers include celebrities like Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former FBI counter-terrorism and counterintelligence operative Eric O’Neill and best-selling author and entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz.

Small Business Tech Day is designed to equip small businesses with the strategies they need to excel in a tough labor market, uncertain economy, and increasingly technology-driven world.

“We specialize in working with small businesses in West Michigan to provide them with the best technology to make sure everything just works,” said Matt Kahle, chief executive officer for Real IT Solutions “Business owners have enough to deal with just trying to run their business. We ensure technology not only doesn’t hold them back, but increases productivity and profits, keeps them secure from online threats, and complies with industry and insurance regulations.”

The first-of-its-kind international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing technology to be productive, profitable and protected. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://smallbusinesstechday.com/westmichigan or call 616-528-9596 and let them know you’d like to register for the FREE local event happening on December 15th.

About the Author

Matt Kahle has served West Michigan area businesses for more than 16 years specializing in helping manufacturing, architectural, engineering and construction sectors with all of their IT support needs. Together Matt Kahle and Adam Peterson co-authored “Technology: IT should just work. The West Michigan Manufacturers Guide for finding, a Professional, Competent, Honest, Considerate, On-time, Fairly -Priced and Dependable Computer Consultant “Matt and his team have worked to help more than 80 small businesses to integrate technology into their business to maximize growth and opportunities and protect them from online threats.