Latest News: Library Opens Award Nominations for Outstanding Federal Libraries, Librarians and Library Technicians

Library Opens Award Nominations for Outstanding Federal Libraries, Librarians and Library Technicians
To honor the innovations and successes of federal libraries, librarians and library technicians in meeting the information demands of government, businesses, scholarly communities and the public, the Federal Library and Information Network (FEDLINK) in the Library of Congress has opened nominations for its national awards for federal librarianship in fiscal year 2022.
