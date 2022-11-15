TEES + TOTES DESIGNED TO INCREASE ACCESS TO MENTAL HEALTHCARE COVER THE COST OF 320+ THERAPY SESSIONS
100% of Other People Fund's proceeds are donated to Support for the Psyche and used to help people in need pay for therapy.
A small business that began with 100 shirts and a hope to help a few people with their therapy bills is now a globally toted brand that has covered the cost of over 320 therapy sessions for people in need.
Other People Fund and its nonprofit partner, Support for the Psyche, were founded in 2021 as a passion project by Elena Kilgore. Other People Fund began when Kilgore had 100 t-shirts printed with the phrase: “I think we should see other people, and by other people I mean therapists.” The concept was to sell the t-shirts and use the profit to help a handful of people cover the cost of a few therapy sessions. Just over a year and a half later, the company has expanded its offerings to include hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts and tote bags that have been worn across the world, including by pop and style icon Harry Styles.
Kilgore created Other People Fund after learning about the barriers to entry for mental healthcare. “In recent years we’ve seen an incredible shift in the national conversation about therapy. It’s not uncommon to reference your therapist in conversation or mention a mental illness. It’s great that we’re becoming more comfortable as a society talking about mental health and therapy, but something major is missing from those conversations and that’s access.”
The average cost of a therapy session in the United States ranges from $100-200, and the care is not often covered by insurance. Kilgore launched Other People Fund as a way to raise funds for people who are seeking mental healthcare and struggling to afford it.
"Mental illness and financial stress are often cyclical. I started Other People Fund to address that cycle and help alleviate some financial burden for those seeking therapy. I've personally seen the benefits of therapy and I want to share that gift with as many people as possible. I'm grateful to have had such an incredible response from people across the world rallying behind this cause." — Elena Kilgore, Other People Fund creator
100% of the proceeds from Other People Fund merchandise are donated to Support for the Psyche, the nonprofit Kilgore founded to accept therapy aid applications and award funds. Individuals can apply for therapy aid or join the waitlist on supportforthepsyche.com. The organization covers the cost of three therapy sessions or up to $300 per applicant. Together, Other People Fund and Support for the Psyche have covered the cost of 320+ therapy sessions for people in need.
Individuals looking to support increased access to mental healthcare can purchase merchandise from otherpeoplefund.com or donate directly at supportforthepsyche.com.
About Other People Fund
Other People Fund is a merch company that helps people pay for therapy. Created in 2021, Other People Fund exists to increase access to mental healthcare. 100% of Other People Fund proceeds are donated to its nonprofit partner, Support for the Psyche and used to cover the cost of therapy for people in need. To learn more about Other People Fund or shop, please visit otherpeoplefund.com.
About Support for the Psyche
Support for the Psyche is a 501(c)(3) created in 2021 to award therapy aid to people in need. Support for the Psyche covers the cost of three sessions (or up to $300) per applicant and works directly with applicants’ therapy providers and on an individual basis. Since its conception, Support for the Psyche has covered the cost of 320+ therapy sessions for people in need across the United States. To learn more about the organization, apply/join the waitlist or donate directly, please visit supportforthepsyche.com.
