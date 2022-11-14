H201SHIFT Unveils Aromatherapy Shower Head to Purify Water and Infuse Showers with Vitamin C for Healthy Hair and Skin
The aromatherapy shower head turns your daily shower routine into a luxurious spa experience
We created H201SHIFT to provide a filtration system that not only removes harsh chemicals, but also infuses water with healthy vitamins to rebuild the skin barrier and promote healthy hair.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H201SHIFT, known for their high quality bath products, has unveiled its aromatherapy shower head that diffuses revitalizing scents through vitamin scent capsules. The shower head features a dual filtration system to purify water and eliminate harmful chemicals for people with sensitive skin.
— Peter Ha, Founder of H201SHIFT
The H201SHIFT shower head creates a luxurious, sensory experience by combining powerful shower filtration and aromatherapy for a beautiful shower scent. The easy-to-load vitamin scent capsules are formulated with all-natural and vegan ingredients; therefore, are eco-friendly and hypo-allergenic.
Using micro-sediment filter technology, H201SHIFT filtered shower heads are engineered to reduce chlorine and impurities and soften tap water.
“I watched my daughter struggle with eczema triggered by harsh chemicals found in our tap water and set out to find a solution,” said Peter Ha, Founder of H201SHIFT. “We created H201SHIFT to provide a filtration system that not only removes harsh chemicals, but also infuses water with healthy vitamins to rebuild the skin barrier and promote healthy hair. Our shower heads turn bathing into a luxurious experience that you’ll look forward to every day.”
The H201SHIFT vitamin shower heads feature:
- Pure water filter lasting up to 6 months
- Patented 5um micro-filter system traps residual pipe rust, dirt, sediments, calcium, and other impurities that build up and harm plumbing systems
- Vitamin capsule scents to neutralize harsh chlorine that can damage skin and hair
- Easy-to-load and replace aroma scent capsules lasting 2+ weeks in scents including Refreshing Bergamot, Calming Lavender, Patchouli & Rose, and more
- Skin-loving ingredients to soothe, hydrate, and nourish skin and hair, including coconut oil, aloe vera, shea butter, tea tree oil, oatmeal, and more
- Designed to purify water while keeping water pressure at optimal levels
For more information, visit https://www.h201shift.co/products/the-starter-kit.
About H201SHIFT
H201SHIFT was founded in 2019 with a goal to create innovative shower products that elevate daily routines, making them easier and more enjoyable. Best known for its filtered shower head designed for healthy skin and hair, more than 200,000 units have been sold worldwide since the launch of the product. The company is committed to providing clean and safe water to communities around the world who do not have access to clean drinking water. In partnership with the Sri Lankan Embassy in Korea, H201SHIFT has donated a total of 13,700 water filters in 2022 to assist those suffering from polluted water-borne diseases in Sri Lanka. For more information, visit https://www.h201shift.co/ and follow along @H201SHIFT.CO.
Brian Koh
H201SHIFT
+1 (323) 417-7993
hello@h201shift.co
