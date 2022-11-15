The Feedfeed’s Leading Branded Content Studio Partners With Gusto TV To Debut First Streaming TV Show ‘Pizza Stories’
The Feedfeed, one of the largest epicurean social media publishers, is premiering a new influencer led TV special on streaming food channel Gusto TVLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Feedfeed partnered with Ooni, The World’s No. 1 Pizza Oven Company, and Gusto TV, the world’s best food channel, to create “Pizza Stories,” a half-hour TV special showcasing recipes from top influencers in The Feedfeed community, highlighting the unique ways that culture, heritage and personal stories shape the pizza we eat, even in pizza’s most traditional cities!
Produced out of The Feedfeed’s Los Angeles-based studio, co-hosts Alexa Santos (@alexawhatsfordinner) and Miriam Weiskind (@thezareport) guide influencer guests Yumna Jawad (@feelgoodfoodie), Leslie McConnell (@chicagofoodscene) and Jeremy Jacobowitz (@jeremyjacobowitz) on making their original pizza recipes in the Ooni oven, while telling their personal stories about their memories around pizza.
Executive Producer and The Feedfeed’s co-founder Dan Resnick says, “We’re excited to launch our first TV special on Gusto TV in partnership with Ooni, and what better story to tell than pizza! The Feedfeed will be scaling its long-form programming with a nod to social media, out of our studio in Los Angeles and rolling out more shows in 2023. Our shows will focus on weaving in the timely social media food trends that The Feedfeed curates every day, bringing in emerging and established talent from the influencer world, as well as incorporating companion social content accessed in-show via QR code for increased engagement and to drive tune-in.”
“We take pride in the top-notch quality of our content and this special created by The Feedfeed and Ooni Pizza Ovens does not disappoint,” says Gusto TV President and CEO Chris Knight. “We love working with The Feedfeed and look forward to many future projects together”.
“Pizza Stories” premieres on Gusto TV on Nov. 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET.
About The Feedfeed:
The Feedfeed is your daily source of inspiration for what to cook, bake, eat and drink reaching 55M+ food enthusiasts each month. The Feedfeed is one of the world’s largest social media cooking publications fueled by a worldwide community of homecooks, foodies, and food industry pros, that tag their social media posts with #feedfeed, a call to action that jump started the community back in 2013. More than fifty thousand posts per month are shared on the hashtag, which serves as a real time peak into culinary trends around the world. The Feedfeed’s Team uses the hashtag to discover new food trends, emerging and established content creators, influencers, and to curate the best content to feature on all channels. Brand partners leverage The Feedfeed’s capabilities at the forefront of branded content, influencer-powered marketing, and experiential programs (in-person, virtual, and metaverse).
About Gusto TV:
Gusto TV is an international food channel with exceptional production values and sophisticated storytelling. With hundreds of hours of proprietary content, Gusto TV offers a culturally diverse lineup that is a feast for the eyes and connects emotionally with viewers. Gusto TV’s award-winning titles can be viewed in English, Spanish and Simplified Chinese across 160+ countries on 40+ different platforms. Check out our Watch Now page to get all of Gusto TV’s delicious culinary programming.
Food is the one true global language and Gusto speaks all dialects.
