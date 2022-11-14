Milestone Church McKinney to Host Christmas Women's Event

/EIN News/ -- McKinney, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McKinney, Texas -

Milestone Church in McKinney, Texas, announces the return of JOY, its annual Christmas Women's. The occasion, which will be held on December 7th at the Milestone Church McKinney Campus, is a wonderful chance to celebrate the holiday season with both new and old friends. The celebration event is open to women of all ages and will include a Christmas presentation with a motivating message from Brandy Little and a magnificent party to end the joyous evening.

The keynote speaker for the special event, Brandy Little, welcomes Elevate Girls and Milestone Women and their pals to join together for this special night of celebration at the annual event, which is hosted by Milestone Women's Ministry. Brandy, the Milestone Women's ministry leader, with her husband Jeff Little, Milestone Church's pastor, has four children. She finds great joy in witnessing women discover their value, their place in the body of Christ, and connecting and building relationships with other women.

Ways to Attend JOY: Keller Keller Campus: December 6 or 7, Haslet Lucky Spur Ranch: December 7, McKinney McKinney Campus: December 7.

The cost of JOY is $20 and includes a limited-edition Milestone Women's JOY sweatshirt that may be picked up in the church commons area during weekend services along with registration bracelets. Registration will open November 15 online at www.milestonechurch.com, or participants can register in the commons area during weekend services beginning November 19th and 20th. There will not be childcare for the event.

Visit Milestone Church's website to learn more about the upcoming Women's event, JOY. The website also provides service times, location maps, Plan Your Visit, and Meet Pastor Jeff links to make it easy to invite friends and family.

Milestone Church is a life-giving, bible-centered, and Spirit-filled church with campuses in Keller, Haslet, and McKinney, TX.

Reaching People. Building Lives.

