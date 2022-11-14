LYNX Innovation Inc. Has Acquired the Creative Agency Neon Carrot

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNX Innovation Inc. has acquired Neon Carrot.

As established creative experts, Neon Carrot creates immersive and engaging retail experiences backed by robust shopper insights and strategy. With over 25 years of design experience, their unique team of strategists and designers are enthusiastic about solving human centered challenges and making a positive impact on brands around the world.

"We are extremely excited to be part of such an incredible organization. Our goal has always been to be influential by creating a positive impact for our employees, our communities, and our clients. With LYNX Innovations we plan to continue this amazing journey," said Chris Weigand, Neon Carrot Founder and Vice President of Creative Services.

"The addition of Neon Carrot provides tremendous insight and depth to our ability to serve clients. We are fortunate to bring their talents to the LYNX Innovation team," said Stephen Dopp, Chief Executive Officer and President at LYNX Innovation.

About LYNX Innovation Inc.

Founded in 2002, LYNX Innovation is a full-service provider of custom designed experiential retail displays that deliver innovative and engaging experiences for clients and their shoppers.

The global team is a collection of world-class thought leaders in shopper engagement, product development and supply chain management. LYNX Innovation is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota and operates worldwide with production facilities in San Diego, California and Jiaxing, China.

