Brian Buffini’s Bold Predictions: 2023 Real Estate Market Outlook to Reveal How to Get Ahead of the Shifting Market and Build a Lasting Business

Renowned for his accurate market predictions, Brian Buffini, the founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, will share insights about the real estate market and tactics to succeed in 2023.

/EIN News/ -- Carlsbad, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Buffini, the founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, will reveal what the future holds for the housing market — and what real estate agents and business owners need to do to succeed — with his Bold Predictions 2023 Real Estate Market Outlook broadcast. The broadcast will be held on Monday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

During the broadcast you will hear:

An update on the current housing industry from Dr. Lawrence Yun, one of the world's leading economists and a steady voice in this changing real estate landscape.

How the current state of the economy and market impacts real estate agents and those looking to buy or sell a home.

Three opportunities to take advantage of in 2023 to succeed.

For more than 26 years, Buffini has analyzed and predicted the state of the market by using his years of experience and knowledge to cut through the noise and unveil the market trends. During that time he has successfully predicted many events, including the 2008 Great Recession, the housing shortage and the past year’s mortgage rate increases.

This can’t-miss broadcast is not just for real estate professionals but also for anyone who may be interested in buying or selling a home.

Brian Buffini’s 2023 1st Biannual Real Estate Report will also be available for attendees to download. The report is full of well-researched data and statistics pertaining to the current market.

To register for this free event visit www.buffiniandcompany.com/bold2023.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 41 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif.

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder of Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, and emigrated to San Diego, Calif. in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Buffini quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to “live the good life.” His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and podcast host, adept at helping people tap into their full potential and achieve their dreams. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Learn more at brianbuffini.com.

About Dr. Lawrence Yun

Lawrence Yun is a Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of Research at the National Association of REALTORS(R) (NAR), where he oversees the Research group. He supervises and is responsible for a wide range of research activity for the association including NAR’s Existing Home Sales statistics, Affordability Index, and Home Buyers and Sellers Profile Report. He regularly provides commentary on real estate market trends for its 1.5 million REALTORS®.

