Neurology Devices Market Size is Expected to Grow by US$ 18.72 Billion during 2022-2027 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.30%

Neurology Devices Market

The global neurology devices market size reached US$ 11.38 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.72 Billion by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Neurology Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global neurology devices market size reached US$ 11.38 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 18.72 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.30% during 2022-2027.

What is Neurology Devices?

Neurology devices represent specialized equipment that aid in diagnosing, treating, and preventing multiple neurological diseases and conditions. They can be of numerous types, including neurostimulation devices, neurosurgery devices, interventional neurology devices, cerebrospinal fluid management devices, etc. These neurology devices prove highly effective in providing adequate treatments to individuals suffering from complex disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, spinal cord injury, etc. They can even be used to help restore sight and hearing and provide an improved function for those with limb loss or congenital limb differences. Consequently, neurology devices find extensive applications across various segments of the healthcare sector, including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, neurology clinics, etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Neurology Devices Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding healthcare sector, especially in developing countries, and the increasing prevalence of critical neurological ailments are among the key factors driving the neurology devices market. In addition to this, the growing geriatric population and the elevating incidences of neurovascular illnesses, which include stroke, among the elderly are also positively influencing the global market.

Apart from this, the shifting preferences toward minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) and the launch of technologically advanced product variants are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the inflating investments by leading players in research and development (R&D) activities related to neurostimulation devices are further catalyzing the market growth.

Besides this, the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in neurology and the introduction of computer-aided diagnosis (CAD) systems integrated with AI and advanced signal processing techniques that can assist clinicians in analyzing and interpreting physiological images and signals more effectively are expected to propel the neurology devices market over the forecasted period.

Global Neurology Devices Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun

Boston Scientific Corporation

Integra LifeSciences

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Penumbra Inc.

Stryker Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product and end user.

Breakup by Product:

• Neurostimulation Devices

• Neurosurgery Devices

• Interventional Neurology Devices

• Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Neurology Clinics

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

