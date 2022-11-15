Censinet and Forrester to Host “The Future of GRC in Healthcare” Webinar
Webinar to Focus on Challenges and Best Practices for Creating a Coordinated, Robust, and Resilient Enterprise GRC Program to Combat Rising Cyber ThreatsBOSTON, MA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, and Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, will host “The Future of GRC in Healthcare” webinar on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 12pm ET / 9am PT. Register to attend the webinar and interact with presenters during the discussion at the following link: The Future of GRC in Healthcare.
In this webinar, learn how healthcare organizations are struggling to transform their legacy Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) programs to confront today’s ever-evolving threat landscape and meet increasing mandates to demonstrate meaningful ESG performance. With ransomware now directly threatening patient care, many healthcare organizations are scrambling to align scarce resources – people, processes, and technology – into an enterprise-wide GRC platform that is efficient, effective, and enduring.
In this webinar, guest speakers Renee Murphy, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, and Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet, explore the future of GRC in healthcare, including what challenges risk leaders face when seeking to modernize GRC across the enterprise and how best-in-class organizations are successfully creating a coordinated, robust, and resilient GRC infrastructure for the long-run. Topics for discussion include:
The current challenges in GRC today
Trends driving change in GRC
How best-in-class organizations are approaching GRC over the next 2 years
The critical capabilities required in the next generation of GRC platforms
Making the case for GRC transformation and supporting investments
About the Webinar Hosts:
Ed Gaudet is the CEO and Founder of Censinet. With more than 30 years of software experience across various executive leadership, product, marketing and sales roles, Ed has spent more than a decade helping healthcare providers modernize and automate their cyber risk and security infrastructure. Ed has held senior executive-level roles in various start-up and public software companies including Imprivata, Liquid Machines (sold to CheckPoint Software), IONA Technologies, Rational Software, and SQA, Inc. Ed is a member of the HHS 405d Cybersecurity Working Group and various Health Sector Coordinating Council task groups for Cybersecurity, Supply Chain Risk Management, Outreach and Awareness, Medical Technology Contracts Language, and Emerging Technology. Ed holds patents on authentication, rights management, and security processes and technologies.
Renee Murphy is a principal analyst at Forrester serving Security & Risk Professionals. She covers governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), with a special focus on audit, controls management, information security, and risk management. In this role, she helps Forrester clients strengthen their risk and compliance environments based on her extensive audit experience and technology expertise. Renee is also a frequent speaker at vendor events and industry conferences on subjects such as security and risk best practices and guidance on the implementation of Control Objectives for Information Technology (COBIT).
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, enables healthcare organizations to take the risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based risk exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. RiskOps builds upon the Company’s foundational success with third-party risk management (TPRM) for healthcare. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
About Forrester
Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester’s proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; 70 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.
