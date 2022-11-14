For the Community: Who, What and Why Choose WeShare for HealthCare

UHSM promotes new WeShare programs for Open Enrollment

Unite Health Share Ministries™ (UHSM), a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry supporting a community of Christian Believers through member-to-member healthcare sharing, announces the launch of its WeShare® program. Beginning November 14th, the program offers an affordable alternative to health insurance, operated through monthly contributions of members effectively sharing the burden of modern healthcare costs.

With costs continuing to skyrocket and increasing insurance premiums, Americans seek a more cost-effective and flexible alternative to healthcare, such as health share programs; these are not insurance plans. By offering various options to meet their members' needs, these programs are an increasingly attractive alternative to traditional insurance for individuals and families looking for healthcare. However, members must adhere to a certain criterion to be eligible for membership in a faith-based health share program. With WeShare®, members commit to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and understand they will be a part of a community of like-minded people of faith.

"We cannot wait to further build and support a community of like-minded Christians through our healthcare-sharing ministry. Today, we unveil WeShare®, our latest membership program that has grown over the years and now offers added perks for a holistic approach to healthcare," said the President of UHSM, Christopher Jin. "Members can now access acupuncture, additional care for pregnancy and behavioral health management resources. Additionally, our members can access healthcare anywhere, and on the go, through DocDay™ telehealth services."

WeShare® takes a modern approach to health sharing that prioritizes holistic health and well-being in its community. The program offers a means for people to receive the medical attention they need while sharing their health care expenses with other households. Similar to how people have several options when choosing a traditional health insurance policy, there are several different levels of WeShare® health share programs.

Once accepted, WeShare® members select their ideal program and contribute a set monthly amount used to help other members' medical needs. Members can then access funds in return if they incur medical costs that fall under the category of Eligible Medical Needs. The WeShare® faith-based community shares annual wellness and preventative care at 100% while focusing on a holistic approach to wellness management. WeShare® offers added perks on day one of membership, such as access to the PCHC® PPO network with over 1.2 million providers, and the ultimate convenience through the CVS MinuteClinic™ retail and CVS Caremark™ urgent care locations. Members also receive access to wellness management subscriptions and free telehealth services through the DocDay™ App.

In addition to doing healthcare differently, WeShare® believes in incorporating the mind, body and spirit in their ministry, integrating those elements into the health share programs. These program members are rooted in faith, shared in community and cared through health. Program perks ensure that achieving true wellness is more than just physical health. WeShare® believes in empowering members to balance the three pillars of health – mind, body and spirit – for overall wellness and achieve true optimal health through education and other wellness resources.

ABOUT UHSM

Unite Health Share Ministries (UHSM) is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member health sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing through its WeShare programs. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans, and WeShare programs by UHSM stand alone as the only health sharing that offers members true prescription coverage through the Rx network. UHSM members can also access care through nearly one million doctors, hospitals, and specialists in their expansive PPO Network. Additionally, all members can contact the DocDay™ telehealth network seven days a week for diagnoses, treatment, lab orders and prescriptions related to more than 40 health conditions. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers its members simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities in need.

