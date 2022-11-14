Booz Allen Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Report

Highlights Commitments to Empowering Diverse Talent, Making Innovation Accessible to All, and Driving Community Resilience

Demonstrates continued alignment among ESG management, VoLT growth strategy, and sustainable value creation for stakeholders

Sets key impact priorities including empowering diverse talent, increasing access to innovation, and strengthening community resilience

Continues to expand reporting with focus on transparent evaluation and communication of management practices and results

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH today published its 2022 Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Report, detailing how the firm creates opportunities for Booz Allen's people, supports its clients' missions, and catalyzes positive change for communities, creating a more secure, resilient, and equitable future for all.

This year's report includes milestones for targets such as supplier diversity, enhanced detail in Booz Allen's workforce demographic disclosures, detail on the firm's pay practices and commitment to pay equity, and progress against its 2021 commitment to set scienced-based carbon reduction goals and achieve net zero emissions. The report also details goals, activities, and progress for material ESG topics within three impact pillars:

Empower diverse talent : Ensuring that all diverse talent have access to opportunities and the agency to achieve their goals through recruitment and development, employee engagement, retention, and well-being, plus prioritizing environmental health and safety and promoting a diverse workforce in the community

: Ensuring that all diverse talent have access to opportunities and the agency to achieve their goals through recruitment and development, employee engagement, retention, and well-being, plus prioritizing environmental health and safety and promoting a diverse workforce in the community Make innovation accessible to all : Championing innovation that reaches, reflects, and benefits our diverse society through initiatives like Booz Allen Ventures, the Booz Allen Foundation Innovation Fund, and community partnerships

: Championing innovation that reaches, reflects, and benefits our diverse society through initiatives like Booz Allen Ventures, the Booz Allen Foundation Innovation Fund, and community partnerships Drive community resilience: Protecting against evolving threats and known inequities in our communities by minimizing environmental impacts such as energy use and greenhouse gas emissions, helping under-resourced communities address risks related to climate change, and being vigilant about data security and privacy

"We're proud to share the measurable contributions our people have made toward a more secure, resilient, and equitable world through their work, their generosity, and their collaboration. We look forward to continuing to drive impact as we work together to create new opportunities, transform our clients' missions, and change the world for the better," said Booz Allen Executive Vice President Nancy Laben, Chief Legal Officer and chair of Booz Allen's board-chartered ESG Committee.

Booz Allen's ESG report includes five content indices detailing how information within the report and other publicly available sources align with the Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards; Sustainability Accounting Standards Board; Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; World Economic Forum Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics; and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights Reporting Framework.

To learn more and read the full report, visit Environmental, Social, Governance at Booz Allen.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this document and the ESG Report include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include information concerning Booz Allen's financial outlook and guidance, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "forecasts," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "outlook," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "preliminary," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, which can be found at the SECʼs website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 30,000 people globally as of September 30, 2022, and had revenue of $8.4 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. BAH

BAH-CO

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005706/en/