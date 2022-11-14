Outseer Appoints Former Entrust Executive Mike Dayton as Chief Sales Officer

Established fraud prevention innovator continues to strengthen executive team with proven leader from security and fintech market

Outseer, a leading provider of payment authentication and account monitoring solutions, announced today the appointment of Mike Dayton as Chief Sales Officer. In his new role, Dayton will lead all direct and channel go-to-market teams in pursuit of Outseer's mission to liberate the world from transactional fraud.

Throughout his career Dayton has led sales and channel organizations at security and technology companies that have successfully delivered solutions to the enterprise market with particular focus on financial services.

Dayton was the SVP of Sales at Entrust focused on their cybersecurity software business where he drove growth and delivered mission critical solutions to tier-one financial institutions across North America and Latin America. Dayton led global sales, channel and strategic alliance teams at Axway and Hyperion (now Oracle).

"We feel fortunate to have found Mike," said John Filby, CEO at Outseer. "His background in leading global enterprise software go-to-market organizations is a perfect fit for Outseer with customers and prospects around the world. Additionally, his track record in security and identity verification businesses serving our core customer markets will allow him to bring immediate value to our teams and our customers."

"I'm extremely excited to be appointed to this role with Outseer," said Dayton. "Financial crime continues to be one of the most pressing issues faced by financial services organizations and Outseer has established a tremendous track record of providing solutions to some of the most sophisticated financial institutions in the world. I'm eager to begin working with our team and partners to provide compelling solutions that solve important problems for our customers."

About Outseer

Outseer is on a mission to liberate the world from transactional fraud. Our market-leading payment and account monitoring solutions protect over $200 billion in annual payments while increasing revenue and reducing customer friction for card issuing banks, payment processors, and merchants worldwide. Leveraging billions of annual transactions from more than 6,000 institutions across the globe, our identity-based science delivers the highest fraud detection rates and lowest customer intervention in the industry. See what others can't at outseer.com.

