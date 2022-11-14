Oz Things Launches Online Furniture Store in Australia

Sydney, Australia November 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Oz Things, a new player in the Australian online furniture market has just launched on September 2022 with a massive range of products. With over 7,000 items on offer and new items added weekly, Oz Things is aiming to be the go-to destination for online furniture shopping in Australia. The company's wide selection of products includes everything from bedroom suites and dining tables, sofas and armchairs, to home office furniture and outdoor settings, and much more. Oz Things also offers free shipping on selected items, with delivery Australia wide.

Oz Things understands that finding the perfect piece of furniture can be a daunting task. There are so many online furniture stores to choose from, and it can be difficult to know where to start. That's why they made it their mission to provide Aussies with an online furniture store that is packed with contemporary and modern pieces that are also affordable. Oz Things believes that everyone should be able to enjoy fast delivery and beautiful furniture without breaking the bank, and that's what the company aims to provide.

In addition to home furniture, Oz Things also provides high quality home decoration items that will help you to create the perfect living space. Their range of products includes rugs, mirrors, wall art and lighting, all of which have been carefully selected to offer style and elegance. Whether you are looking for a statement piece for your living room or a subtle addition to your bedroom, Oz Things is sure to have something to suit your needs. Oz Things team are always on hand to offer advice and assistance. They even provide free 30 minutes virtual consultation for interior design. The online store offers exceptional online shopping experience for customers, accessed via mobile and computers with easy navigation and filtering options which makes finding the perfect item an easy task.

Oz Things headquarters in Sydney, NSW, with an Australian wide reach.

