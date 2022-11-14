Vection Technologies to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 16 November 2022

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vection Technologies Limited ((ASX:VR1, OTC:VCTNY), a growing company focussed on leveraging 3D data via powerful extended reality interfaces that foster collaboration and learning, grow sales and more, today announced that its CEO, Mr Gianmarco Biagi and CSO & CMO, Mr Gianmarco Orgnoni, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 16. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Company Highlights

Revenue growth accelerating - has recorded strong revenue growth over the past four fiscal years, with a CAGR of 140%. Revenue growth has accelerated in the last twelve months with FY22 revenue lifting by 440% compared to audited FY21 to $18.7 million.

- has recorded strong revenue growth over the past four fiscal years, with a CAGR of 140%. Revenue growth has accelerated in the last twelve months with FY22 revenue lifting by 440% compared to audited FY21 to $18.7 million. Fast-growing industry - Vection Technologies operates in the fast-growing metaverse trend, an industry with a market opportunity estimated at over $1 trillion in yearly revenues 1 .

- Vection Technologies operates in the fast-growing metaverse trend, an industry with a market opportunity estimated at over $1 trillion in yearly revenues . Leading proprietary technology - To address this fast-growing sector, Vection Technologies continues to invest in the development of its proprietary solutions & services suite of metaverse -related technologies, called INTEGRATEDXR®.

- To address this fast-growing sector, Vection Technologies continues to invest in the development of its proprietary solutions & services suite of metaverse -related technologies, called INTEGRATEDXR®. Global presence to service multinational customers - During the last four years, the Company has expanded its operational presence through Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the U.S.

- During the last four years, the Company has expanded its operational presence through Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the U.S. Partnering with some of the biggest names in enterprise tech - Vection Technologies has secured partnerships and built commercial relationships with some of the biggest names in the technology and consulting industry. These include Webex by Cisco, NTT Data, DXC Technology and Accenture.

- Vection Technologies has secured partnerships and built commercial relationships with some of the biggest names in the technology and consulting industry. These include Webex by Cisco, NTT Data, DXC Technology and Accenture. Pathway to profitability emerging - The company has invested significantly over the past four years to expand its technology portfolio to enable its global growth strategy. As the Company continues its growth trend it expects to significantly improve its underlying EBITDA result and increase profitability in the next fiscal year.

- The company has invested significantly over the past four years to expand its technology portfolio to enable its global growth strategy. As the Company continues its growth trend it expects to significantly improve its underlying EBITDA result and increase profitability in the next fiscal year. Well-funded and growing with key investors - The Company has ~$14 million in cash 2 and counts shareholders including the Italian government and HTC Vive.

- The Company has ~$14 million in cash and counts shareholders including the Italian government and HTC Vive. Acquisitions - Over the past four years, Vection Technologies has successfully conducted several value accretive acquisitions, with a view to reinforce its technology and commercial foundations to support its global expansion plans. The Company is in discussions with several potential targets to continue its growth trajectory and exceed objectives during the next 12 and 24 months.

About Vection Technologies

Vection Technologies is a growing enterprise-focused company that helps businesses bridge the physical and digital worlds. We help organizations leverage their 3D data via powerful extended reality (XR) interfaces that foster collaboration and learning, grow sales and more.

Vection Technologies is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with ticker code VR1, and trades on the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) markets under the symbol VCTNY.

For more information, please visit: www.vection-technologies.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

