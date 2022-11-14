CMI Media Group Launches Dedicated Video Practice for Pharma and Healthcare Clients

In strategic preparation for the ever-evolving future of video, CMI Media Group, a WPP company WPP, has launched a video practice that takes a holistic, omnichannel approach to engaging healthcare audiences, including healthcare professionals, consumers, and caregivers. The precision-based group is bolstered by partnerships with media, measurement, and programmatic companies across the industry. It comprises experts with cross-functional native understanding in social, programmatic, business insights, media, and analytics. As the video landscape evolves and as companies like Amazon, Disney, Netflix, and Apple release their ad-supported offerings, CMI Media Group's dedicated video team will guide clients on the best practices and strategies for reaching their key audiences. CMI Media Group clients include some of the nation's largest pharma, health, and wellness brands.

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) November 14, 2022

In strategic preparation for the ever-evolving future of video, CMI Media Group, a WPP company WPP, has launched a video practice that takes a holistic, omnichannel approach to engaging healthcare audiences, including healthcare professionals, consumers, and caregivers. The precision-based group is bolstered by partnerships with media, measurement, and programmatic companies across the industry. It comprises experts with cross-functional native understanding in social, programmatic, business insights, media, and analytics. As the video landscape evolves and as companies like Amazon, Disney, Netflix, and Apple release their ad-supported offerings, CMI Media Group's dedicated video team will guide clients on the best practices and strategies for reaching their key audiences. CMI Media Group clients include some of the nation's largest pharma, health, and wellness brands.

In addition to the dedicated video practice, the company has launched a Video Center of Excellence that will guide all its cross-functional teams with expertise and knowledge to strategically incorporate targeted video offerings into their clients' brand plans and campaigns. Designed to be a resource and destination for all things video, the CoE will serve internal agency teams, clients, and partners alike as subject matter experts in providing guidance, thought leadership, and standardization of video media strategies and tactical practices to promote innovation.

Streaming Video and/or Over-the-Top (OTT) is a rapidly evolving space that allows efficient, budget-friendly ways for brands to reach their target audiences via Connected TV, FEP, Digital Video, etc. CMI Media Group's video offering pairs deep knowledge of the space with health and wellness expertise to bring innovative solutions and proven results to clients.

"Launching our Video Investment team allows us to apply a more focused strategy and provide direction in a space that we know is booming," said Andrew Miller, EVP, Digital Activation. "With CTV ad spend expected to reach the $30B mark by 2025, it's clear CTV and other digital video tactics will become more prevalent across media plans."

Leading the practice is Toby Katcher in the role of VP, Video Investment. An industry veteran having spent his career with a number of leading agencies across WPP and beyond, he specializes in the development of go-to-market, growth, and branding strategies. With extensive experience in the media and marketing spaces, he will now oversee the agency's video and advanced TV capabilities, including data-driven linear, addressable TV, CTV, and OTT streaming video platforms and partners. Katcher has a proven history of over 20 years of experience working with advertisers, evaluating marketing objectives and investments to provide relevant and actionable marketplace recommendations to improve performance and increase media value.

"I'm energized to have joined CMI Media Group, a leader in the healthcare advertising space," said Katcher. "Leveraging my background and expertise in Advanced TV strategies and investments, my ambition is to aid our clientele in navigating the continually evolving video ecosystem to precisely target and drive awareness with patients and HCPs more efficiently and effectively."

CMI Media Group is WPP's leading healthcare media specialist. The company has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the premier healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences.

Those looking to join CMI Media Group can visit the company's career page: https://cmimediagroup.com/careers/.

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company WPP http://www.wpp.com))), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/cmi_media_group_launches_dedicated_video_practice_for_pharma_and_healthcare_clients/prweb19014798.htm