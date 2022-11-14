Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Exciting New Phase in its Allison Ranch Master-Planned Community in Parker, Colorado

Three model homes are now open daily

/EIN News/ -- PARKER, Colo., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of a new phase of 225 home sites in its Allison Ranch resort-style, master-planned community in Parker, Colorado. The new phase includes highly desirable walk-out home sites and is in a prime location near open space. Three professionally decorated model homes at Allison Ranch are now open daily for tours.



Featuring varied terrain throughout the community, Allison Ranch offers ranch-style and two-story homes in three home collections ranging from 1,956 to 3,929 square feet, some with options for main-floor primary bedroom suites, up to five-car garages, and multigenerational living suites. The community is only 10 minutes from Downtown Parker with immediate access to Parker Road. Students may attend highly ranked Douglas County schools.



“In addition to the three distinct new home collections, Allison Ranch offers spectacular amenities and an exceptional blend of luxury and value,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “Home buyers can make their home their own with a wide array of options for personalization at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. We encourage prospective home buyers to visit the community soon to tour the three model homes and see the available new home sites.” Prices for homes at Allison Ranch begin in the low $600,000s.



The three model homes include: the two-story Eldorado design in the Point Collection, featuring a bright and open two-story great room and covered rear patio; the Yale design in the Executive Collection, including a first-floor primary bedroom suite and a secluded office near the front entry; and the Bross design in the Estate Collection, highlighted by an open kitchen and dining area that are perfect for entertaining friends and family.



The community clubhouse at Allison Ranch includes a pool, fitness center, artificial turf field, basketball court, baseball field, and event space. Options for outdoor enjoyment are endless, with access to the Cherry Creek Trail plus a community park and playground.



Allison Ranch is located south of Main Street Parker and west of Highway 83, with convenient access to Castle Rock, E-470, and Interstate-25. The community is close to business centers, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Nearby recreational opportunities include Castlewood Canyon State Park, Hess Reservoir, Salisbury Equestrian Park, and Cherry Creek State Park.



The sales center is located at 5726 Margarita Pt in Parker, Colorado. For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

