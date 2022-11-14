The 2022 Asia-Pacific girls’ report: Their fight for the future

Plan International Asia-Pacific Regional Hub (APAC) invested in girls’ leadership in Asia and the Pacific and in March 2020 launched the first Asia Girls Report that presented the Asia Girls’ Leadership Index, followed by the launch of the Pacific Girls’ Leadership Index in 2021.

Using available data from globally recognized databases, the Girls’ Leadership Indexes (GLI) measure the opportunities of adolescent girls and young women in 19 South and Southeast Asian counties and 14 Pacific Island member countries and territories of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) to develop and demonstrate leadership capabilities.

For the purpose of the GLIs, girls’ leadership has been defined as, “The ability of girls and young women to make decisions by themselves and exercise their rights at different levels and in different aspects of their lives, and their ability to individually and collectively influence decision-making and decision-makers about issues that affect their ability to realize their rights”.

The GLIs are composed of 7 core domains:

Education Economic opportunities Protection Health Political voice and representation National laws and policies Climate action.

Also included in this research is the thematic study of Girls in Action for Climate Justice. The objectives of this study aim to address this and fill the gap, documenting how girls and young women in the region are:

Challenging the shrinking spaces offered to girls

Using digital platforms and social media to get heard

Advocating for climate justice and social inclusion.

To unpack these elements, the study will address the enablers and barriers, tactics, tools and approaches, and engagement offered to girls and young women climate advocates in the decision-making space.

In collaboration with the Stockholm Environment Institute, the thematic report will present how girls and young women are demanding climate justice in Asia and the Pacific, with local case examples highlighting lived experiences, knowledge and expertise of young female leaders.