Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market to Reach a value of US$ 22.59 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 22.40%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Research Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global healthcare predictive analytics market reached a value of US$ 6.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 22.59 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.40% during 2022-2027.

Healthcare predictive analytics is an advanced statistical method that automatically analyzes data that help in enhancing overall patient outcomes and offer more effective care. It delivers relevant insights into hospital administration, healthcare costs, patient data, and diagnosis results. It is an effective method for remote monitoring, treatment course design, clinical decision support, prognosis, care cost reduction and care quality improvement. It has found extensive applications for clinical, financial, research analytics and operation management for providing administrative and financial data in order to improve existing operations while minimizing patient waiting time by delivering individualized treatment plans and scheduling appointments.

Global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Growth:

The growing data volume across the healthcare sector majorly drives the global market. This can be attributed to the escalating adoption of electronic health and medical analytical records in medical settings. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of healthcare predictive analytics to enhance efficiency in clinical operations and health outcomes with improved patient engagement and care is significantly supporting the market. Since healthcare predictive analytics aid healthcare professionals in determining the past medical reports that help in creating effective treatment plan, this is further creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include the integration of cloud computing with healthcare predictive analytics and the emerging healthcare infrastructure.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, IBM Corporation, McKesson Corporation, MedeAnalytics Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and Verisk Analytics.

Breakup by Product:

• Hardware

• Software and Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

• Clinical Data Analytics

• Financial Data Analytics

• Research Data Analytics

• Operations Management

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Healthcare Payer

• Healthcare Provider

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

