Hydrogen Generation Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2030

Rising demand from the transportation sector is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

The hydrogen generation market size was USD 135 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand from the transportation sector is a key factor driving growth of the market. Development of green hydrogen production methods is a key trend that is expected to create opportunities for the global market. Hydrogen is currently produced using various processes including steam methane reforming, partial oil oxidation, coal gasification, and water electrolysis. Majority of hydrogen produced today is used in petroleum refineries and fertilizer production out of which 90% is derived from fossil fuel reformation and is the most cost-effective way. However, because CO2 is emitted in the process, there are no meaningful climatic advantages. Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources such as onshore and offshore wind and solar power. Green hydrogen offers a wide range of uses from industrial feedstock to fuel cells and energy storage. However, one of the most difficult aspects of hydrogen is storing it. If it is to be used as a direct fuel for a car, it must be stored on board and pressurized (in certain cases to five or ten thousand psi) or liquefied to have a sufficient driving range. Hydrogen can even be stored in subterranean caves or depleted oil fields, as Imperial Chemical Industries has done for years without issue. In addition, another issue with hydrogen is that it requires ultra-high purity hydrogen at levels of up to 99.999% when used in a fuel cell. Another significant obstacle for development of the hydrogen generation market is infrastructure required. A hydrogen infrastructure, according to the theory, would consist of industrial-sized subterranean pipelines and filling stations spread across the country, forming a Hydrogen Highway. Those stations that were not near a pipeline would have to rely on supply vehicles and trailers for their hydrogen or produce it on-site.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are

Enapter, Claind, Atawey, Hiringa Energy, Exytron, Messer, Hydrogenics Corporation, SOL Group, Iwatani Corporation and Linde PLC

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Steam Methane Reforming

Coal Gasification

Electrolysis

Partial Oxidation

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Blue Hydrogen

Green Hydrogen

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Petroleum Refinery

Ammonia Production

Methanol Production

Transportation

Power Generation

Others

