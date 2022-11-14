VHF Air Ground Communication Stations Market Size to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in investment to support brown field and green field airport operations, rise in passenger traffic across the globe, and adoption of new technologies supporting automation drive the growth of the global VHF air ground communication stations market. Region-wise, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global VHF air ground communication stations market generated $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17814

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.1 Billion Market Size in 2031 $2.2 Billion CAGR 7.2% No. of Pages in Report 319 Segments Covered Airport Class, Type, Application, Airport Category, and Region Drivers Increase in investment to support brown field and green field airport operations. Rise in passenger traffic across the globe. Adoption of new technologies supporting automation. Division of VHF frequencies into several sub channels, allowing communication station to cater to more air traffic. Adoption of total airport management (TAM)-elevating demand of comprehensive communication network. Privatization of airports. Opportunities Inclination of regional agencies such as IATA to achieve zero carbon emission by 2050 is enforcing players to introduce more optimized solutions. Companies are developing comprehensive communication stations and adopting global standards, which is allowing them to operate more effectively at global level and reduce aircraft taxing and turn-around time. Key players are concentrating on product launches to offer a diverse range of products and meet new business opportunities. Restraints Operation on VHF frequencies without license of operations is illegal across several nations. Moreover, division of VHF frequencies into several air bands is regulated by global and regional bodies.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The VHF air ground communication market was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Global passenger travel decreased significantly during the pandemic.

According to ACI, the quick spread of the virus and the governments’ stringent rules of staying home and airport closures led to a 22.9% decline in global air traffic in February and a 53.1% decline in March 2020, resulting in a drop in passenger volume of 620 million in the first quarter of 2020. Owing to a 90% global reduction in passenger travel, April was an especially challenging month.

However, the market is gaining traction with the pandemic situation improving.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global VHF air ground communication stations market based on airport class, type, application, airport category, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17814

Based on airport class, the class B segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global VHF air ground communication stations market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the class A, class C, and class D segments.

Based on type, the fixed segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing nearly three-fifths of the global VHF air ground communication stations market, and would lead the trail through 2031. However, the portable segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the commercial segment captured the largest market share of nearly two-thirds of the global VHF air ground communication stations market in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The military segment, on the other hand, is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.8% through 2031.

In terms of airport category, the commercial service airports segment captured the largest market share of nearly one-third in 2021 and is likely to maintain a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. The reliever airports segment, on the other hand, is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 8.2% through 2031. The report also includes the cargo service airports and general aviation airports segments.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global VHF air ground communication stations market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the market in the same region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global VHF air ground communication stations market analyzed in the research include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Viasat, Inc., Becker Avionics, Inc., Rohde & Schwarz, Thales, Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Jotron, MORCOM International, Inc., AEROTHAI Business, Systems Interface Limited, Leonardo S.p.A., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, IACIT, CommSystems Ltd, and Elbit Systems.

Procure The Research Report - http://bit.ly/3AfD9IC

The report analyzes these key players of the global VHF air ground communication stations market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Similar Reports We Have on Military Industry:

Military Aircraft Communication Avionics Market Size To Reach $35.0 billion, at 4.5% CAGR During 2022-2030

Tactical Communication Market Size To Reach $46.55 Billion, at 8.71% CAGR During 2022-2031

Man-Portable Military Communication Systems Market Research Report 2022-2030

Marine Navigation and Communication System Market Research Report 2022-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/aerospace-and-defence Follow Our Blog: www.theinnovativereport.com