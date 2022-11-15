Synpulse in Accelerated Growth to Provide Digital Transformation Solutions for the Taiwanese Financial Sector
EINPresswire.com/ -- 15 November 2022, Taipei – Synpulse, the global professional services provider to major banking and insurance institutions, has been in accelerated growth reaping the strong demand for digital transformation in Taiwan since the announcement of its office in February. The consulting firm has grown to 30 FTEs to date and is rapidly expanding its technology offering through its tech powerhouse, Synpulse8.
Synpulse has exceeded its growth ambition in less than a year bringing together a team of exceptional consultants and tech talents, a new Managing Director, and new clients to serve in the Private Banking (PB) and Wealth Management (WM) space.
The implementation of Wealth Management 2.0 has been the major driving force for PB and WM institutions to reimagine their operations and client-serving capabilities which resulted in huge demand for digital transformation in Taiwan. This puts Synpulse and Synpulse8 in a unique position to better serve our clients with our end-to-end capabilities from strategy and solution development to implementation and management.
Salomon Wettstein, Senior Partner and Managing Director, Synpulse North Asia & CEO of Synpulse8 said: “Financial institutions in North Asia have initiated turnkey projects across all lines of businesses to fully digitize their services and increase customer and staff experience. To support our clients in this important journey, we are rapidly growing our presence in the region, particularly in Taiwan, expanding our consultancy offerings and strengthening our tech powerhouse. We have been developing our Pulse8 product platform which integrates best-in-class solutions from our ecosystem partners and existing, bespoke applications of our clients. This is a game-changer for our clients and will allow them to redefine customer journeys.”
Synpulse8 in Taiwan is being grown as a tech delivery hub building the latest innovative and bespoke solutions supporting our local and international clients in North Asia, and globally.
Carol Hsieh, Managing Director and Head of Synpulse Taipei said: “I am proud that we have been hiring the brightest tech talent including developers, engineers, analysts etc. to provide onshore support to our clients. We are looking to grow our talent pool beyond the current 30 consultants to 50 by next year to be able to service Taiwan’s thriving Financial Services businesses in both Private Banking and Wealth Management and provide tailored advisory and digital technology offerings.
Synpulse is on track with its strategy to grow its service offerings both in consulting and tech and has achieved in half the expected time the 1,000 employee mark in August and the Mission 500 objective to grow Asia to 500 people in July.
Rhea Concepcion
Synpulse has exceeded its growth ambition in less than a year bringing together a team of exceptional consultants and tech talents, a new Managing Director, and new clients to serve in the Private Banking (PB) and Wealth Management (WM) space.
The implementation of Wealth Management 2.0 has been the major driving force for PB and WM institutions to reimagine their operations and client-serving capabilities which resulted in huge demand for digital transformation in Taiwan. This puts Synpulse and Synpulse8 in a unique position to better serve our clients with our end-to-end capabilities from strategy and solution development to implementation and management.
Salomon Wettstein, Senior Partner and Managing Director, Synpulse North Asia & CEO of Synpulse8 said: “Financial institutions in North Asia have initiated turnkey projects across all lines of businesses to fully digitize their services and increase customer and staff experience. To support our clients in this important journey, we are rapidly growing our presence in the region, particularly in Taiwan, expanding our consultancy offerings and strengthening our tech powerhouse. We have been developing our Pulse8 product platform which integrates best-in-class solutions from our ecosystem partners and existing, bespoke applications of our clients. This is a game-changer for our clients and will allow them to redefine customer journeys.”
Synpulse8 in Taiwan is being grown as a tech delivery hub building the latest innovative and bespoke solutions supporting our local and international clients in North Asia, and globally.
Carol Hsieh, Managing Director and Head of Synpulse Taipei said: “I am proud that we have been hiring the brightest tech talent including developers, engineers, analysts etc. to provide onshore support to our clients. We are looking to grow our talent pool beyond the current 30 consultants to 50 by next year to be able to service Taiwan’s thriving Financial Services businesses in both Private Banking and Wealth Management and provide tailored advisory and digital technology offerings.
Synpulse is on track with its strategy to grow its service offerings both in consulting and tech and has achieved in half the expected time the 1,000 employee mark in August and the Mission 500 objective to grow Asia to 500 people in July.
Rhea Concepcion
Synpulse
+63 917 866 8234
email us here