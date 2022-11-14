Aircraft Propeller Systems Market Size 2022-27 | Industry Trends, Analysis, Latest Insights and Forecast to 2027

Aircraft Propeller Systems Market

The global aircraft propeller systems market size reached US$ 313.24 Million in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 429.94 Million, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the global aircraft propeller systems market report by IMARC Group, the market reached a value of US$ 313.24 Million in 2021, and it is projected to reach a value of US$ 429.94 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.20% during 2022-2027.

Aircraft propeller systems represent devices that are utilized to create relative motion by forcing the atmospheric air axially backward for the movement of an aircraft. They consist of two or more blades that are connected via a hub. Aircraft propeller systems can be mainly categorized into six types, such as fixed-pitch, reverse-pitch, controllable-pitch, constant-speed, feathering, and ground-adjustable. Propeller-driven aircraft offer numerous benefits, including shorter landings and takeoffs. In line with this, they are less expensive as compared to turbofan engine aircraft.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Aircraft Propeller Systems Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for fuel-efficient engines with optimized performance is among the key factors stimulating the aircraft propeller systems market. Furthermore, the inflating need for lightweight, safe, and reliable aircraft solutions for improved passenger safety is propelling the global market.

Besides this, the increasing number of deliveries of special light-sport aircraft (SLSA), on account of the rising popularity of aviation sports activities, is also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of turboprop engine aircraft for commercial applications and in the defense sector for carrying out transport and surveillance activities is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the development of new international short-distance routes and the launch of various favorable aviation policies by government bodies across countries are further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the growing investments in R&D activities for the introduction of advanced systems with respect to parameters, such as takeoff performance, noise, and ground clearance, are expected to fuel the aircraft propeller systems market over the forecasted period.

Global Aircraft Propeller Systems Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Aerosila

Airmaster Propellers Ltd

Dowty Propellers

DUC Hélices Propellers

FP-propeller Srl

GSC Systems Inc.

Hartzell Propeller

Hélices E-Props

Hercules Propellers Ltd

McCauley Propeller Systems (Textron Aviation Inc.)

MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH

Peter De Necker

Sensenich Propeller

Whirlwind Propellers Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, product, component, platform, engine and end use.

Breakup by Type:

• Fixed Pitch

• Variable Pitch

Breakup by Product:

• Contra-Rotating Propeller

• Counter-Rotating Propeller

Breakup by Component:

• Blade

• Spinner

• Hub

• Others

Breakup by Platform:

• Civil

• Military

Breakup by Engine:

• Conventional

• Electric and Hybrid

Breakup by End Use:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

