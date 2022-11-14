Việt Nam treasures Strategic Partnership with Germany: Party chief

VIETNAM, November 14 -

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Sunday afternoon received German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Hà Nội, during which they discussed major orientations and measures to promote bilateral cooperation in all fields to commensurate with expectations and potential of both sides.

Stressing that the visit is an important milestone in the bilateral relations, Party General Secretary Trọng appreciated the outcomes of the talks between the Chancellor and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and welcomed cooperation agreements signed by the two nations' ministries and sectors during the visit.

Việt Nam attaches great importance to its Strategic Partnership with Germany, he said, proposing the two countries maintain and promote the achievements gained over the past time, and continue enhancing collaboration, for the benefits of their people, and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and in the world.

He took this occasion to thank Germany for its cooperation with and support for Việt Nam over the years, including its donation of vaccines against COVID-19, which helped Việt Nam push back the pandemic, soon open its doors and boost socio-economic recovery.

Chancellor Scholz affirmed Germany treasures the bilateral Strategic Partnership, as well as Việt Nam’s international role and position, including its role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He outlined plans to implement the Strategic Partnership, and strengthen cooperation in traditional fields and expand to new areas such as energy transition, supply chain diversification, and defence and security cooperation.

The two leaders also exchanged opinions on regional and international issues of mutual concern, including intensifying bilateral cooperation at international forums, promoting the role of international law, and consolidating peace and development in the regions. — VNS