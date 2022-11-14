SDDOT Seeks Public Input on Environmental Assessment for Interstate 29 and 85th Street Interchange in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

Contact: Steve Gramm, planning squad leader, 605-773-3281

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the Sioux Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), City of Sioux Falls, City of Tea, and Lincoln County, will participate in an open house public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, to present and receive comments on the environmental assessment (EA) conducted for a new interchange at Interstate 29 and 85th Street in Sioux Falls.

This open house public meeting will be held at Sioux Falls Lutheran School (6715 S. Boe Lane in Sioux Falls) beginning at 5:30 p.m. A prerecorded presentation will be played on a continuous loop during the public meeting open house. The opportunity for informal discussion with SDDOT, city, county, MPO, and consultant staff will be available for the duration of the open house.

For those who cannot attend the meeting, or desire to review the entire EA document, please find the information online at http://siouxfalls.org/public-works/special-projects/projects-list/85th-st-improvements or at the following locations:

SDDOT – Sioux Falls Area Office: 5316 W. 60th St. N. in Sioux Falls

City of Sioux Falls – City Center: 231 N. Dakota Ave. in Sioux Falls

City of Tea – City Hall: 600 E. 1st St. in Tea

Written comments will be accepted at the public meeting or by emailing one of the project contacts, Shannon Ausen, City of Sioux Falls, at sausen@siouxfalls.org or Steve Gramm at steve.gramm@state.sd.us. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Comments will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house meeting is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house meeting should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605.773.3540 or 1.800.877.1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

All persons interested in this new interchange are invited to attend this meeting to share your views and concerns any time between 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, contact Steve Gramm, planning squad leader, at 605-773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

