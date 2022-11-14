GWG Holdings, Inc. Announces Resignations of Murray T. Holland as President and Chief Executive Officer and Timothy L. Evans as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) (the “Company”), a financial services firm based in Dallas, Texas, today announced that the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Murray T. Holland, and the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Timothy L. Evans, have both resigned as executive officers of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Holland and Mr. Evans have not resigned from their positions as members of the board of directors of the Company. The Company expects to provide additional information in the coming days.



