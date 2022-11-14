Submit Release
DATA BREACH ALERT: Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Encourages Anyone Who Received a Letter from TransUnion Regarding a Data Breach to Seek a Consultation with Our Attorneys

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, November 7th, 2022, TransUnion filed a notice with the Massachusetts Attorney General regarding a data breach.  According to that letter, an unauthorized party gained access to sensitive personal consumer data, including names, addresses, driver’s license numbers, financial data, and Social Security numbers.

TransUnion has not issued a statement directly to the public about this event. Additional information about the breach–such as the number of affected individuals–is unavailable at this time.

If you received such a letter from TransUnion, it is important that you contact someone with expertise and experience in your rights and options.  Our data breach attorneys can provide you with a free consultation to discuss these matters.

If you received such a letter, please contact us at the toll-free number (877) 386-3304, or via email at transuniondatabreach@barrack.com

With offices in Philadelphia, PA, New York City, NY, Newark, NJ, and San Diego, CA, Barrack, Rodos & Bacine has more than four decades of experience prosecuting consumer and securities law class actions, including cases involving data breaches, automotive and product defects, as well as cases concerning accounting fraud and insider trading.  The firm's largest recoveries on behalf of investors include $6.19 billion for WorldCom investors, $3.32 billion for Cendant investors, $1.05 billion for McKesson investors, and $970.5 million for AIG investors.


