The Rising Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases Is Expected To Drive The Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market As Per The Business Research Company's Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the arrhythmia monitoring devices market, the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the arrhythmia monitoring devices market. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) refers to disorders that affect the heart or blood vessels. Arrhythmia monitoring devices are used to monitor irregular heart rates, which is the primary symptom of most cardiovascular diseases. An increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases increases the need for arrhythmia monitoring devices. According to World Health Organization, in 2019, 17.9 million people died from CVDs, accounting for 32% of all global deaths. Therefore, the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases will drive the arrhythmia monitoring devices market growth.

The global arrhythmia monitoring devices market is expected to grow from $5.80 billion in 2021 to $6.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.24%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The arrhythmia monitoring devices market share is expected to grow to $8.62 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.24%.

Technological advancements are a key trend in the arrhythmia monitoring devices market. Major companies operating in the arrhythmia monitoring devices market are integrating novel technologies such as AI, detection technologies, and others to increase accuracy and manage data efficiently. For instance, in May 2019, Abbott, a US-based healthcare company, introduced the next-generation Confirm Rx insertable cardiac monitor (ICM), a paperclip-sized implanted device that uses innovative SharpSenseTM technology and combines smartphone connectivity with continuous, remote monitoring to track unpredictable heart rhythm disorders, for diagnosis.

Major players in the arrhythmia monitoring devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Biotronik Inc, Hill-Rom Services Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Medi-Lynx Cardiac Monitoring LLC, Koninklijke Philips NV(BioTelemetry Inc), AliveCor Inc, Applied Cardiac Systems, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd, OSI Systems Inc, B-Secur, Spacelabs Healthcare and Nuubo.

The global arrhythmia monitoring devices market analysis is segmented by type into ECG, implantable monitors, holter monitors, mobile cardiac telemetry; by application into bradycardia, tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, ventricular fibrillation, premature contraction, other applications; by end-user into hospitals and diagnostic centers, ambulatory centers, other end users,

North America was the largest region in the arrhythmia monitoring devices market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the arrhythmia monitoring devices market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the arrhythmia monitoring devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide arrhythmia monitoring devices market forecast size and growth, arrhythmia monitoring devices market segments and geographies, arrhythmia monitoring devices market trends, arrhythmia monitoring devices market drivers and restraints, arrhythmia monitoring devices market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

