Ecotoll drivers can now pay tolls in 18 more states

Drivers can now use Ecotoll's pay-as-you-go toll payment solution in 18 more states Ecotoll allows you to pay tolls for private cars, rental cars, and motorcycles Ecotoll allows you to pay tolls from your phone.

Ecotoll is expanding its coverage to taking care of all things tolling in the 18 states serviced by the E-ZPass network.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a successful launch in the State of California earlier this year, Ecotoll is now working with tolling agencies that are part of the E-ZPass network to provide its drivers with wider toll payment coverage. In addition to certain locations in California, having an Ecotoll account now gives drivers access to pay tolls in E-ZPass’ eighteen states which include:

Delaware

Florida

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Virginia

West Virginia

Since its launch, the toll payment platform has already added to its services by including the option for drivers to pay tolls for rental cars and motorcycles. The expansion to the E-ZPass network is another part of Ecotoll’s newest offerings to improve services for its users as an all-in-one toll payment solution.

Ecotoll is more than just a toll payment platform and has positioned itself as tolling that is better for your driver, better for your wallet, and better for the environment. The app currently allows drivers to manage multiple vehicles in a single account including personal cars, rental cars, and motorcycles. The app gives drivers the ability to pay for tolls on a pay-as-you-go basis where users are not tied to having to maintain a minimum balance in their account but are still able to pay for tolls immediately to avoid hefty toll violation fees. Finally, the app prides itself in contributing revenue to CO2 offsetting projects and incorporating a built-in CO2 calculator when planning your trips.

Through the expansion to the E-ZPass network, Ecotoll is excited to unlock more coverage for its existing users and to introduce a better way to toll for drivers located in the eighteen E-ZPass states.

Ecotoll users can expect even more coverage, new product features, and innovations from the tolling app and platform for next year, 2023, as it continues to grow its services and operations to offer a superior and convenient tolling experience.

Learn more about Ecotoll’s coverage here.

For more contact us at hello@ecotoll.io

Ecotoll - taking care of all things tolling