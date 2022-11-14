Submit Release
Under Secretary Nuland’s Travel to Jamaica, Ecuador, and Colombia

Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will travel to Jamaica, Ecuador, and Colombia from November 14-18, 2022, to lead strategic dialogues and bilateral engagements, along with a number of State Department colleagues.

In Kingston, Jamaica, on November 15, Under Secretary Nuland will meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson-Smith and participate in the U.S.-Jamaica Strategic Dialogue to highlight bilateral opportunities for enhancing trade and investment, strengthening regional security, combating transnational criminal organizations, and tackling climate change. In addition, Under Secretary Nuland, Canadian, and CARICOM leaders will convene a virtual meeting to discuss Haiti.

On November 16, in Quito, Ecuador, Under Secretary Nuland will meet with President Guillermo Lasso and Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguin and sign an Open Skies Agreement, paving the way for more bilateral travel, trade, job creation, and economic growth. Under Secretary Nuland will also lead the U.S. delegation participating in the U.S.-Ecuador Bilateral Expanded Political Dialogue to reaffirm U.S. support for democratic governance, regional security, human rights, migration management, and support for vulnerable populations.

On November 17-18, in Bogotá and Cartagena, Colombia, Under Secretary Nuland will meet with President Gustavo Petro and Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva and participate in the closing ceremony for the visit of the hospital ship USNS Comfort. These engagements will focus on shared priorities including regional security, strong democratic institutions, the socioeconomic and political inclusion of Afro-Colombian and indigenous persons, and the continued importance of implementing the 2016 Peace Accord.

