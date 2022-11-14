Fieldclix Adds New HR and Safety Compliance Tracking Feature for companies with a Mobile Workforce
Fieldclix compliance tracking creates a paper trail for our field employees to ensure we stay in compliance with our internal HR and California state labor requirements.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fieldclix has released a new mobile feature to help companies meet the challenges of tracking remote employee compliance with company policies and State HR regulations. When clocking in and out, remote employees are required to validate compliance with pre-configured policy items.
— Operations Lead
In addition, employees can be required to validate whether there were any safety incidents when clocking out, with the option to add any required details.
All compliance records are maintained in a searchable historical database with pre-set audits to indicate which employees are in violation of important policies.
“Fieldclix creates a paper trail for our field employees to ensure we stay in compliance with our internal HR and California state labor requirements,” said the operations lead of a California construction company.
Rob Tymchyshyn, co-founder at Fieldclix, added, “with real-time tracking and automated timecards, our platform gives our customers unprecedented visibility into their remote field activities. By adding the ability to track compliance, we’ve raised the bar by giving them the ability to make sure their employees are complying with important company and state policies.”
Fieldclix (www.fieldclix.com), headquartered in New York, NY, offers a software platform purpose-built to bring visibility, operational efficiency, and real-time job costing to companies with a mobile workforce.
Rob Tymchyshyn
Fieldclix
email us here