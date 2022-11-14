Madeira Optometrists Set Sights On New Eye Care Clinic
Madeira's oldest business, founded in 1956, has relocated to a new eye care clinic. The woman-owned independent practice sets sights on bright future.
In an environment where doctors are increasingly becoming employees, Madeira Optical is fortunate to has patients that are keeping local, independent, and woman-owned eye care alive and thriving.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cincinnati’s leading independent eye care clinic is transforming to serve patients better. Madeira Optical was founded in 1956 and has continuously served the eastern suburbs of Cincinnati for over six decades with only two eye doctor-owners.
Located in the midst of many Kenwood area corporate eye care practices, Madeira Optical is an island of local eye care. Dr. Malinda Pence set her sights on the new clinic at 6725 Miami Avenue over 3 years ago and successfully upgraded the patient experience earlier and completed the move this year. Dr. Pence celebrated her 20th year of owning Madeira Optical in 2022 by adding exam lanes, additional exam equipment, an expanded optical and creating a cost-efficient modern practice poised for long-term community-based eye care.
Dr. Pence stated that, “It is an exciting time in eye care. There used to be a lot of local Cincinnati eye doctors in private practice. Now there are fewer, but stronger independents and the future looks bright for local eye care. Our new clinic allows us to continue to provide the eye care our community deserves.”
Madeira Optical invested in new state-of-the-art electronic health records and upgraded the practice’s patient experience with real-time online scheduling, online payment options, and online contact lens purchasing options. Patients can use the patient portal to update demographics, access certain medical records, download current prescriptions and invoices online at any time.
New equipment was added and networked in the expanded space, including the first low level light (LLLT) therapy equipment in Cincinnati. The digital wide field retinal camera was upgraded, and intense pulsed light (IPL) equipment was added to treat dry eye. The additional space allowed for more trial contact lenses, including myopia management lenses for childhood myopia and scleral lens sets.
The optician team completely revamped the optical, adding local brands Cincinnati Eyeworks and Camargo Optical as well as great independent eyewear like ALLPOETS from Spain and Nectar Sunglasses from South Carolina at all price points not found at the mall. Each collection is personally curated by the opticians who see patients every day and that allows insight that a large corporation cannot give a single local location.
Dr. Pence noted that, "In an environment where doctors are increasingly becoming employees, Madeira Optical is fortunate to has patients that are keeping local, independent, and woman-owned eye care alive and thriving." Dr. Pence believes we are near the end of the retail-driven corporate consolidation cycle and patients want choice. The new location at 6725 Miami Ave., Ste 101 will give patients in Madeira, Kenwood, Montgomery, Madisonville, Milford and surrounding areas that choice.
To learn more about Madeira Optical or schedule an appointment, please visit madeiraoptical.com.
