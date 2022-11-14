Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,203 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,667 in the last 365 days.

Global Demineralized Whey Powder Ingredient Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for diets that are high in protein, increase in the number of babies, rise in consumer awareness about various products, increase in the standard of living among people, and rapid urbanization drive the growth of the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market. Decline in product demand from major end-use consumers, closure of manufacturing facilities, and financial crisis among people during the pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market generated $726.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.  


Report coverage & details: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
Report Coverage  		 
 
 
 
Details 
 
 
 
 
Forecast Period  		 
 
2022–2031 
 
 
 
 
Base Year  		 
 
2021 
 
 
 
 
Market Size in 2021  		 
 
$726.4 million 
 
 
 
 
Market Size in 2031  		 
 
$1.4 billion 
 
 
 
 
CAGR  		 
 
7.1% 
 
 
 
 
No. of Pages in Report  		 
 
248 
 
 
 
 
Segments Covered  		 
 
Product type, nature, application, and region 
 
 
 
 
Drivers   		 
 
Increase in the standard of living 
 
 
Surge in demand for diets which are high in protein 
 
 
 
 
Opportunities  		 
 
Growth of the online retail platform 
 
 
Extensive application in the various end-use industries such as bakery 
 
 
 
 
Restrains  		 
 
High cost of demineralized whey powder ingredients and inadequate distribution system in developing nations, 



Download Free sample Copy Of this report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3574


COVID-19 Scenario: 

  • The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.  
  • Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of protein powders, bars, and others, which adversely impacted the growth of the market.  
  • In addition, inadequate funding to research & academic institutes, disrupted supply chain, and challenges in terms of providing essential post-sales services further aggravated the impact on the market.  
  • These stringent social distancing restrictions were imposed by the government so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. However, the market is expected to recoup soon. 


The report offers detailed segmentation of the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market based on product type, nature, application, and region. 

Based on product type, the 40% demineralized whey segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as 50 % demineralized whey, 70 % demineralized whey, and 90 % demineralized whey.  

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3574

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than 90% of the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The organic segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.  

Based on application, the sports nutrition segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly one-fifths of the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as bakery and confectionery, dairy products, frozen foods, beverages, meat products, medicine, and others. 

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.  

The key players analyzed in the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market report include LIMA Group, Charotar Casein, Dairygold Food Ingredients, Euroserum, FrieslandCampina EN, Hochwald, James Farrell & Co., Lactalis Group, Reny Picot, Saputo Dairy UK, Valio, and Van Lee Melkprodukten.  

The report analyzes these key players in the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.   


About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Webhttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/construction-and-manufacturing
Follow Us on Bloghttps://www.marketinshort.com



Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Demineralized Whey Powder Ingredient Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.