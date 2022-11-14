Global Organic Pet Food Market to Reach $29.2 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in the pet ownership among people living in both developed and developing countries, increase in awareness about organic food, rise in disposable income, rapid change in lifestyle, and rise in pet health awareness are expected to drive the growth of the global pet food market. Closure of manufacturing facilities and adverse supply chain disruptions during the pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global organic pet food market generated $18.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $29.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

COVID-19 Scenario:



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global organic pet food market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in numerous nations around the world.

Lockdowns resulted in large-scale supply chain disruptions due to closure of various manufacturing facilities, which adversely impacted the growth of the market.

In addition, closure of the offline retail channels due to the presence of strict social distancing restrictions during lockdowns further aggravated the impact on the market.

These restrictions were imposed by the government so as to significantly limit the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

However, the market is expected to recoup with the removal of lockdowns and growth of the online retail channels.



The report offers detailed segmentation of the global organic pet food market based on pet type, food type, sales channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on pet type, the dogs segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global organic pet food market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The cat segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.



Based on food type, the dry food segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around one-third of the global organic pet food market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The wet food segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



Based on sales channel, the specialized pet shops segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global organic pet food market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The online sales channel segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global organic pet food market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global organic pet food market report include Avian Organics, BIOpet Australia, Cargill, Incorporated, Diamond Pet Foods, Evanger's Dog & Cat Company, Inc., Harrison's Bird Foods, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Lily's Kitchen, Mars Inc., Natural Pet Food Group, Nestle, Newman's Own Organics, Oxbow Animal Health, Party Animals, PetGuard.

The report analyzes these key players in the global organic pet food market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.





