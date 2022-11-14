Open Call: Nominate Immigrants in Healthcare for the Vilcek-Gold Award

The Vilcek Foundation and The Arnold P. Gold Foundation partner to present a $10,000 award in recognition of immigrant healthcare professionals in the United States.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vilcek Foundation and The Arnold P. Gold Foundation have announced an open call for nominations for the 2023 Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare. The award recognizes immigrant professionals in medicine, healthcare, or public health whose work demonstrates an outstanding commitment to humanistic and community-centered care. The 2023 award includes a commemorative heart-shaped trophy, an unrestricted cash award of $10,000, and an invitation to present at the Association of American Medical Colleges' Learn Serve Lead annual meeting. Nominations for the 2023 award will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 31, 2023, at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare is a joint initiative between the Vilcek Foundation and The Arnold P. Gold Foundation that honors the mission and values of both organizations. The Vilcek Foundation recognizes and celebrates the contributions of immigrants to science, culture, and society in the United States, and fosters appreciation for the sciences and arts more broadly. The Arnold P. Gold Foundation champions "humanism in healthcare," defined as "compassionate, collaborative, and scientifically excellent care that places the interests, values, and dignity of all people at the core of teaching and practice."

All nominations will be reviewed following the close of the open call period. Eligible candidates will be reviewed by a panel of public health experts appointed by the Vilcek Foundation and The Arnold P. Gold Foundation. The recipient of the 2023 Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare will be announced in June 2023, and the award will be presented at the Association of American Medical Colleges' annual meeting in November 2023.

To be eligible for the 2023 Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare, nominees must have been born outside of the United States and U.S. territories to non-American parents. Candidates must work professionally in healthcare, medicine, or public health, and their professional accomplishments should demonstrate their commitment to humanism and to making healthcare equitable and accessible. Eligible candidates must be based in the United States and intend to continue in a career in medicine, healthcare, or public health in the United States. Full eligibility details and requirements can be found on The Arnold P. Gold Foundation website.

Nominators are required to submit a copy of their selected nominee's CV or resume, answer short questions about their nominee, and write two essays that describe how the candidate's work aligns with the mission and values of the Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare. Nominators are encouraged to alert their nominee of their intention to nominate them for the award.

Details about the 2023 Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare can be found on the Vilcek Foundation website at www.vilcek.org. The nomination form for the 2023 Vilcek-Gold Award for Humanism in Healthcare can be accessed at The Arnold P. Gold Foundation website at www.gold-foundation.org. For questions regarding nominations and eligibility requirements, please contact Vilcek Foundation Program Officer Julia Lo at julia.lo@vilcek.org or 212-472-2500.

The Vilcek Foundation raises awareness of immigrant contributions in the United States and fosters appreciation for the arts and sciences. The foundation was established in 2000 by Jan and Marica Vilcek, immigrants from the former Czechoslovakia. The mission of the foundation was inspired by the couple's respective careers in biomedical science and art history. Since 2000, the foundation has awarded over $7 million in prizes to foreign-born individuals and has supported organizations with over $5.8 million in grants.

The Vilcek Foundation is a private operating foundation, a federally tax-exempt nonprofit organization under IRS Section 501(c)(3). To learn more, please visit vilcek.org.

The Arnold P. Gold Foundation was founded in 1988 with the vision that healthcare will be dramatically improved by placing the interests, values, and dignity of all people at the core of teaching and practice. The Gold Foundation champions humanism in healthcare, which the foundation defines as compassionate, collaborative, and scientifically excellent care; the foundation embraces all and targets any barriers that prevent individuals or groups from accessing this standard of care. The Gold Foundation empowers experts, learners, and leaders to create systems and cultures that support humanistic care for all.

The Arnold P. Gold Foundation is a public not-for-profit organization, a federally tax-exempt organization under IRS Section 501(c)(3). To learn more, please visit www.gold-foundation.org.

