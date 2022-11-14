MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Bomb Explosion in Istanbul, 13 November 2022

Singapore strongly condemns the bomb explosion at Istanbul’s Istiklal Street on 13 November 2022 which has resulted in the loss of innocent lives and multiple injuries. We extend our condolences to the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery.

The Singapore Embassy in Ankara has reached out to Singaporeans in Istanbul who are e-registered with MFA. There are currently no reports of any Singaporeans affected by the bombing.

Singaporeans in Turkey are advised to exercise caution, monitor the local news, and heed the instructions of local authorities. Singaporeans travelling to Turkey are also strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they have not done so.

Singaporeans in Turkey who require consular assistance are advised to contact the Embassy in Ankara, Honorary Consulate-General in Istanbul, or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Ankara

Tel: +90 530 066 7311

Email: singemb_ank@mfa.sg

Honorary Consulate-General in Istanbul

Tel: +90 212 339 1852

Email: info.singaporeconsul@ fibaholding.com.tr

MFA Duty Office

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

14 NOVEMBER 2022