PM Lee Hsien Loong to attend the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, 14 to 16 Nov 2022

Source: PMO

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will attend the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, from 14 to 16 November 2022 at the invitation of His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, in Indonesia’s capacity as the 2022 G20 Presidency.

Against a challenging political and economic global landscape, the 2022 Indonesian G20 Presidency will be leading discussions on stronger and more resilient post-pandemic global recovery under the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. Prime Minister Lee will participate in discussions on food and energy security, health, and digital transformation at the G20 Summit. He will also have bilateral meetings with other Leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

Prime Minister Lee will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, and senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During Prime Minister Lee’s absence, Mr Teo Chee Hean, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security will be the Acting Prime Minister.

. . . . .

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

SINGAPORE

14 NOVEMBER 2022



