Telco Systems’ Edgility Smart Edge Computing Platform Shortlisted for the 2022 Network Transformation Awards

Edgility shortlisted for Network Transformation Awards 2022

Edgility selected as finalist for Edge & Cloud Excellence in the 2022 Network Transformation Awards, that recognize achievements in network transformation

We're honored to be in such prestigious company, and feel certain that Edgility’s significant contribution to the industry and innovation in accelerating network transformation will not go unnoticed” — Iris Finkelstein-Sagi, Chief Marketing Officer, Telco Systems