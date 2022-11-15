Telco Systems’ Edgility Smart Edge Computing Platform Shortlisted for the 2022 Network Transformation Awards
Edgility selected as finalist for Edge & Cloud Excellence in the 2022 Network Transformation Awards, that recognize achievements in network transformation
MANSFIELD, MA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telco Systems, the leading provider of vendor-neutral hybrid edge compute solutions, is proud to announce that we have been shortlisted for the 2022 Network Transformation Awards. Telco Systems' Edgility, an open edge compute platform for deploying, operating, and integrating complex workloads and network services across multiple sites, is one of four final nominated companies for the Edge & Cloud Excellence category.
— Iris Finkelstein-Sagi, Chief Marketing Officer, Telco Systems
Layer123’s flagship event, the Layer123 World Congress is considered the epicenter of the exchange of knowledge for the industry. The Layer123 Network Transformation Awards, coinciding with the Congress, shine a spotlight on the industry’s most innovative people and companies by recognizing their most notable achievements in accelerating network transformation over the last 12 months. This prestigious award honors companies that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in network transformation and exceptional leadership, innovation, and growth in the industry.
Edgility enables global enterprises, communications service providers, and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks with powerful edge devices and future-proof application onboarding. Edgility is a vendor-neutral platform, that offers the freedom and flexibility to choose any hardware and any application, to build a manageable and cost-efficient infrastructure of IT services, and to process high volumes of data across multiple edge devices and sites at immense scale.
“Telco systems is proud to be on the shortlist for the 2022 Network Transformation Awards. We are honored to be included in such prestigious company, and feel certain that Edgility’s significant contribution to the industry and innovation in accelerating network transformation will not go unnoticed” said Iris Finkelstein-Sagi, Chief Marketing Officer, Telco Systems
The Awards will be presented at the Layer123 World Congress on December 6, 2022, at The Berkeley Hotel, London. Telco Systems will be showcasing Edgility together with its valued partners at the Layer123 World Congress, December 5-7, 2022.
About Telco Systems
Telco Systems is a leading vendor of innovative communications software products, for the new generation of edge computing and enterprise networks. Telco Systems enables global enterprises, communications service providers, and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks, with powerful edge devices, and endless application schemes. Telco Systems' products are successfully deployed at large carriers and enterprises around the world, delivering a resilient, secured, and flexible connectivity between thousands of branches and the cloud.
