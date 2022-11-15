Analysis of Automotive Transmission Market by Research Nester to Reach ~USD 98 Billion by 2033 Globally

Automotive Transmission Market

The automotive transmission market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 98 billion at a CAGR of ~6% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 – 2033.

Research Nester's recent market research analysis on "Automotive Transmission Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033" delivers a detailed competitors analysis and a detailed overview of the global automotive transmission market in terms of market segmentation by type, engine type, vehicle type, and by region.

Growing Penetration of Vehicles to Drive Growth of Global Automotive Transmission Market

The global automotive transmission market is estimated to grow majorly on account of the increased demand for vehicles. For instance, it was found that the global sales of vehicles exceeded 82.5 million in 2021.

The market research report on global automotive transmission encompasses an in-depth analysis of the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with a detailed discussion of current and future market trends. These analyses help organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future. Additionally, the growth opportunities exposed by the market are poised to gain significant momentum in the next few years.

By engine type, the global automotive transmission market is segmented into internal combustion engines (ICEs) and electric engines. The electric engines segment is to garner a highest revenue by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~ 6% over the forecast period. A growing fleet of electric vehicles.

By region, the Asia Pacific automotive transmission market is to generate the highest revenue by the end of 2033. This growth is anticipated by a higher volume of the production of the parts of the automatic transmission systems.

The research is global in nature and covers a detailed analysis of the automotive transmission market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, an analysis comprising of global automotive transmission market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players' competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook, etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global automotive transmission market which includes company profiling of Allison Transmission, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Eaton Corporation plc, Aisin Corporation, Borgwarner Inc., Magna International Inc., Continental AG, Jatco Ltd., Schaeffler Group, Vitesco Technologies Group AG, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the global automotive transmission market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching for possibilities, and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Research Nester:
Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates, and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided the right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decisions in order to avoid future uncertainties.

