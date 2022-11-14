NAOT Footwear’s First Flagship Store Now Open in New York City

NAOT’s First New York City Store Opens in the SoHo Neighborhood

Located in the heart of SoHo, the flagship store at 436 W. Broadway is perfectly situated among the city’s most iconic and unique fashion boutiques. Fans of the brand are now able to browse and experience the unparalleled quality and craftsmanship of NAOT’s sandals, sneakers, clogs, boots, and more.

Industry leaders in style and design, NAOT is renowned for comfort. NAOT’s unique footbed is made primarily from natural cork and latex providing unprecedented support, flexibility and durability. Handmade in Israel from the highest quality leathers and materials, the advanced designs are well suited for display alongside the art of SoHo.

The SoHo store will allow visitors to experience the ultimate in comfort and fit firsthand. The fashion-forward boutique features a minimalist, chic design created to display current collections as works of art. NAOT USA President Ayelet Lax Levy said, “The opening of this flagship store allows us to show the breadth of the line and tell the story of NAOT on a deeper level. New York is my home and opening our flagship store here feels both exciting and personal. We will also be planning on donating shoes to a local charity as a way to embrace the local community.”

NAOT is dedicated to giving back to local communities. Through their #NaotGivesBack Donation Program, NAOT donates tens of thousands of shoes and sandals to various charities each year. Giving back has been built into the vision of NAOT, their hope is that a brand new pair of quality shoes can add comfort to those who need it most.

Guests are invited to visit the new NAOT flagship store at 436 W. Broadway, NYC between the hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week or to browse styles online, visit naot.com

About Naot Footwear

Naot is passionate about creating a better world by making people feel comfortable. Crafted by hand in Israel through the combined efforts of people from different cultures and backgrounds, Naot shoes are ethically made using sustainable methods with materials of the highest quality. Fine Italian leathers and our signature insoles combined with advanced designs, make for an unparalleled combination of quality, fashion and comfort.

Naot’s uniquely engineered insoles are made of natural cork and latex and lined with a supple suede lining, creating a flexible and shock absorbing base of superior support that is designed to replicate the shape of one’s foot, much like a footprint left behind in the sand. To shop Naot products, visit www.naot.com .

