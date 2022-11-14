Clinical Insights: Medical Solutions Welcomes New Chief Nursing Officer Patti Artley

Artley joins with over 35 years of nursing and clinical staffing experience.

/EIN News/ -- Omaha, NE, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation’s largest providers of total workforce solutions serving the healthcare industry, is pleased to welcome Patti Artley as the company’s Chief Nursing Officer.

Artley comes to Medical Solutions with over 35 years of experience as a certified pediatric nurse and advanced nurse executive. Most recently, Artley served as Chief Nursing Officer at Medical University of South Carolina.

As a business focused on healthcare, Medical Solutions makes understanding the evolving needs of clients and clinicians a top priority. Artley’s career in the nursing field has highlighted her determination to understand, improve, and support those she serves both as a healthcare provider and as a nurse leader. She has dedicated herself to servant leadership and is passionate about quality and safety, which she looks forward to bringing to her new role.

“In learning about Medical Solutions, it’s apparent that we don't just want to be a staffing agency — we want to be the group that partners with healthcare facilities to reimagine what their workforce solution looks like,” said Artley. “Medical Solutions truly lives out their mission of ‘we connect care,’ and I’m excited to help take that to the next level.”

“The team and I are thrilled to have Patti leading our clinical team,” said Craig Meier, Chief Executive Officer at Medical Solutions. “Patti brings a depth of hands-on experience that is vital to fast track our efforts to build out the future of our clinical staffing solutions and supporting our clinicians and clients in their ever-changing needs.”

Artley is passionate about partnering with chief nursing officers across the healthcare spectrum to understand the ways in which Medical Solutions can be the ultimate total workforce ecosystem partner for healthcare facilities. She looks forward to lending her experiences in internal staffing solutions and clinical nurse leadership to the growth of Medical Solutions.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions specializes in placing quality nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and interim clinical leaders in contingent as well as permanent, local, and per diem positions for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. The company’s workforce solutions include a managed services program, which offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, Jacksonville, Tupelo, and Durham. In 2018, the company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019, acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent company to workforce solution firms Aureus Medical Group, and FocusOne Solutions. In 2022, Medical Solutions acquired Matchwell; its business model of subscription-based, per diem, and local services expanded Medical Solutions’ portfolio of service offerings into the per diem and local markets to further bolster the company’s total workforce solutions model. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit medicalsolutions.com.

Molly Casey Medical Solutions 720.762.1148 molly.casey@medicalsolutions.com Angela Smith Medical Solutions 402.446.3879 angela.smith@medicalsolutions.com