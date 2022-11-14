IQST – iQSTEL Reaches Profitability Ahead Of Forecast On 33% Q3 Revenue Growth To $21.94M On Track To Meet Or Exceed $90M In Revenue By Yearend

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) today announced filing its Q3 financial report for FY 2022. The company realized a 33% increase in revenue to $21.94 million in Q3 compared to the same period in 2021. YTD revenue through September 30, 2022, is over $65 million keeping the company well on track to meet or exceed its $90 million 2022 annual revenue forecast. Notably, iQSTEL reported its first operating and consolidated income positive period in Q3 achieving one of the company´s financial objectives for FY-2022 ahead earlier than anticipated. Stockholder’s equity increased 172% to $9.2 million compared to Q3 2021 surpassing the Nasdaq minimum listing requirement and further supporting the company’s Nasdaq up-listing intentions.

Summary Financials Q3 2021 vs Q3 2022 Statements of Operations Q3 2021 Q3 2022 % Direction Revenues (Million US$) 16.52 21.94 33% Increase Gross Profit (Revenue %) 5.09% 5.99% 18% Increase Gross Profit (US$) 841,052 1,314,960 56% Increase Operating Income (Loss) (US$) (116,143) 58,813 -151% Reduction Consolídated Net Income (Loss) (US$) (111,218) 27,312 -125% Reduction Balance Sheet Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Variation Direction Cash (US$) 1,190,804 1,294,981 9% Increase Assets (Million US$) 7.58 12.22 61% Increase Liabilities (Million US$) 4.20 3.02 -28% Reduction Stocksholders´ Equity (Million US$) 3.38 9.20 172% Increase

The company continues to demonstrate positive financial and commercial trends quarter to quarter and year to year. Management anticipates the company’s growth trends to continue.

Summary Financials Q2 2022 vs Q3 2022 Statements of Operations Q2 2022 Q3 2022 % Direction Revenues (Million US$) 23.70 21.94 -7% Reduction Gross Profit (Revenue %) 3.57% 5.99% 68% Increase Gross Profit (US$) 846,274 1,314,960 55% Increase Operating Income (Loss) (US$) (298,178) 58,813 -120% Reduction Consolidated Net Income (Loss) (US$) (285,457) 27,312 -110% Reduction Balance Sheet Q2 2022 Q3 2022 % Direction Cash (US$) (See Notes) 1,645,937 1,294,981 -21% Reduction Assets (Million US$) 12.90 12.22 -5% Reduction Liabilities (Million US$) 3.86 3.02 -22% Reduction Stocksholders´ Equity (Million US$) 9.04 9.20 2% Increase Notes: 1) The Cash reduction includes the effects of Whisl and Smartbiz acquisitions 2) The company reached break-even point in Q3.

A full analysis of the company’s overall improving financial performance displayed in a variety of charts and graphs is available at the following link:

http://bit.ly/IQSTELFinancialEvolutionQ3_2022



About iQSTEL Inc.:

iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) ( www.iQSTEL.com ) is a US-based publicly listed company holding an Independent Board of Directors and Audit Committee with a presence in 19 countries and 70 employees offering leading-edge services through its four business lines. The Telecom Division ( www.iqstelecom.com ), which represents the majority of current operations, offers VoIP, SMS, proprietary Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and international fiber-optic connectivity through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, Smartbiz, Whisl, IoT Labs, and QGlobal SMS. The Fintech business line ( www.globalmoneyone.com ) ( www.maxmo.vip ) offers a complete Fintech ecosystem MasterCard Debit Card, US Bank Account (No SSN Needed), Mobile App/Wallet (Remittances, Mobile Top Up, Buy/Sell Crypto). Our Fintech subsidiary, Global Money One, is to provide immigrants access to reliable financial services that make it easier to manage their money and stay connected with their families back home. The BlockChain Platform Business Line ( www.itsbchain.com ) offers our proprietary Mobile Number Portability Application (MNPA) to serve the in-country portability needs through its subsidiary, itsBchain. The Electric Vehicle (EV) Business Line ( www.evoss.net ) offers electric motorcycles to work and have fun in the USA, Spain, Portugal, Panama, Colombia, and Venezuela. EVOSS is also working on the development of an EV Mid Speed Car to serve the niche of the 2nd car in the family.

