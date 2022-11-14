Caliber influences future collision repair technician leaders, partners with TechForce Foundation and Learning Undefeated to reach students

Experiential events highlight exciting auto body repair career opportunities and Caliber Technician Apprentice Program for high school students

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS (Nov. 14, 2022) The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision, alongside Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, is highlighting its Technician Apprentice Program (TAP) and partnering with two national nonprofits, TechForce Foundation® and Learning Undefeated, both of which are dedicated to workforce development in the technician field and creation of unique STEM experiences for students from under-resourced communities. STEM Education is an educational approach that focuses on one or more of the four disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and math. This collaboration features a pilot program that provides hands-on experiences, introducing high school students in Maryland and Texas to Caliber, TAP, and career possibilities where students can use the latest technology in the collision repair industry.

The pilot program runs from October through December and features both after-school and weekend events. Combining the resources of Caliber Collision centers and Learning Undefeated’s Mobile eXploration Lab (MXLab) , students will receive tours, one-on-one demos and interact with experienced Caliber auto body technicians in a live shop environment. Additionally, students will learn about Caliber’s Technician Apprentice Program (TAP) and participate in fun car-related activities such as timed assembly challenges, remote control car racing and more.

“At Caliber, we are committed to inspiring all teammates to reach their full potential. Through our Technician Apprentice Program, we are influencing the next generation of auto body techs and helping students achieve their goals, as well uncover career opportunities, which they may not have previously considered, within Caliber’s supportive culture,” said Caliber President and CEO Mark Sanders. “We are excited to leverage this partnership to expose even more students, teachers and parents to Caliber and TAP.”

“This partnership is a great way to leverage the expertise of our complementary nonprofits combined with Caliber’s commitment to workforce development,” said TechForce CEO Jennifer Maher. “Using our techforce.org platform to promote and engage students, together, we’re introducing them to rewarding careers in collision repair, while leaving a lasting imprint on our communities.”

“There’s power in numbers, and this partnership will benefit thousands of students,” said Learning Undefeated CEO Brian Gaines. “Hands-on learning experiences help open students’ eyes to career possibilities and build excitement about the high-demand field of collision repair.”

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to more than 1,500 centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, the nation's largest auto collision repair provider across 40 states, Caliber Auto Care for mechanical repair and quick oil change services and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.

Caliber was recognized as the only company of its kind to make the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Large Employers," an honor awarded to companies with high employee satisfaction. Caliber was also the only auto service provider to receive an Inc. 2021 Best in Business gold medal in the Extra Large Company (500+ employees) category, recognizing Caliber for going above and beyond to make a positive impact.

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber's more than 25,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at Caliber.com.

About TechForce Foundation

TechForce Foundation is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) with the mission to champion all students to and through their education and into careers as professional technicians. TechForce powers the technician workforce by awarding more than $1.5 million in scholarships and grants annually to financially disadvantaged students; changes perceptions towards this evolving, ‘new collar’ STEM career; and provides local career exploration and workforce development programming. TechForce’s online, social network of students, working technicians, instructors, employers, industry professionals and enthusiasts committed to championing the technician workforce is the conduit through which the charity delivers its free resources, programs and career hub for the benefit of aspiring technicians. For more information, visit techforce.org. Follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Learning Undefeated

Learning Undefeated is driving race and gender equity in STEM through experiential and deep-impact learning experiences for students from under resourced communities. Best known for its fleet of traveling STEM laboratories, Learning Undefeated’s flagship STEM education program has prepared more than 1.3 million K-12 students for STEM careers since 2003, through hands-on content exploration, game-based learning, summer camps, and talent development programs. In 2022, Learning Undefeated’s shipping container based Drop Anywhere Lab won the Best of STEM Awards in the Social Impact: Promoting Diversity, Equity & Inclusion category. Learning Undefeated also operates several other celebrated STEM education programs including custom curriculum development and STEM disaster recovery education. Visit learningundefeated.org or follow us on social media @LearningUNDFTD.

